I have spotted two of the best headphone deals around at the moment, and I'm finding it hard to decide which is best.

First up is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which are on sale for just £199 at Amazon. That's just £10 more than their record lowest price.

These wireless earbuds produce excellent sound, but they really excel in active noise cancelling. That makes them ideal for frequent flyers or those regularly working in public places.

If that's not you, though, I would go for the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5, which are discounted down to £179 at Amazon.

The ANC is not to be sniffed at, but it's their “stunning sonic performance” that we really love. Our review concludes that they produce “class-leading levels of detail and clarity”.

Which will you choose?

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds “nail comfort, noise-cancelling and sound quality”. No wonder we rated them a full five stars when we reviewed them earlier this year. They are also super comfortable, which makes them great for long-term use.

You don't get wireless charging, but more importantly, you do get Bluetooth 5.3 (SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive) and 6 hours of battery life (and 24 hours with the charging case).

The integration of Bose Immersive Audio also means they are kitted out with the company's spatial audio tech, too (but be aware that your battery life will take a hit).

The Sony WH-1000XM5, on the other hand, deliver a sonic masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined, and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in a pair of wireless earbuds.

It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we don't believe there's a finer-sounding alternative.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, the WF-1000XM5 is bursting with features. The XM5 uses Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control, and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature.

There you have it. Two excellent deals. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for £199 at Amazon and the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £179 at Amazon.

