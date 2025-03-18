The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro drop to an unbelievable £140. Get them while you can

An especially sweet deal for Samsung fans!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in-ear headphones
Listen up Samsung Galaxy phone and tab users, because we have a cracking deal for you. For a limited time only you can snag the impressive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds for only £140 at Amazon. That's £80 cheaper than their original RRP and £30 less than we've ever seen them before. The deal is for the white versions, with the silver alternative staying at full price.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best wireless earbuds that Samsung have ever produced. They deliver a lively sound alongside a slew of top-class features. Watch out Apple, Sony, and Bose. The deal isn't exclusive to existing Samsung device owners but you'll certainly get the most out of them if you're already in its ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was £219 now £140 at amazon.co.uk

The best wireless earbuds from Samsung are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. They sound lively, clean, and propulsive - everything that guarantees a very positive listening experience. At only £140 you are getting a whole lot of performance for not a lot of money. At £30 cheaper than any previous discount, we're super-stoked to let you know about it.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been a marked improvement for Samsung, demonstrating that the Korean brand can make a truly enjoyable pair of wireless earbuds. Previous efforts have always been somewhat lacking on the audio side compared with rivals, yet the company's latest pair of flagship buds demonstrate a spark of something special that is very much worth kindling. As we enthused in our review: "Samsung isn’t quite there yet, but this is the closest evidence we’ve seen that it could one day chase down the major players in this space".

Superficially, the still-new buds look strikingly similar to a pair of AirPods Pro 2, especially as they're daubed in an all-white, Apple-esque finish. If you can look past that, Samsung’s latest buds are easy to get along with, with comfortable removable ear tips that, when combined with the units' lightweight stem design, make for a decent fit.

They're certainly not short on features. Customisable noise cancelling is solid, and while the more premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds remain the kings of ANC, the performance here is excellent for the price. Spatial audio support works well, while battery life figures clock in at a solid total of around 30 hours. If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user, you can even access the brand's proprietary SSC UHQ hi-res codec which allows for transmission of up to 24-bit/96kHz music files over Bluetooth. This works with the latest Galaxy devices such as the five-star Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With hi-res music files, these buds perform at their very best. Detail levels are impressively strong, bringing out the subtleties and nuances of tracks and delivering clarity, poise and cohesion. Even without an up-to-date Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro perform well, conveying songs with a sparky sense of attack and energy. They're great in the midrange, making electric guitars sound scratchy, layered and packed with detail – we would like a little more solidity and weight in the bass, but it's tough to have a downer on these immensely likeable performers, especially at this knockdown price.

For general users, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a lot to recommend them, while for Samsung devotees they're a truly attractive proposition. Wherever your loyalties lie, it's worth checking out this stellar Samsung deal at Amazon.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review

Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy

