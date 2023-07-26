Samsung unveils new Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip and Tab devices at Unpacked 2023

Samsung has unveiled a host of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event today, including two new smartphones, a pair of smartwatches and a trio of tablets. As expected, two new foldable phones have been revealed in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5; and Samsung has also refreshed its Tab series with the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra.

Let's take a closer look at all of the new reveals, starting with the new folding Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

(Image credit: Samsung)

Starting off with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, this device is a modest upgrade over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4, as found in our hands-on review that you can read right now. It shares most of its design and features with last year's model, albeit with a thinner and lighter chassis.

It has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a resolution of 2176 x 1812, and a 6.2-inch cover display (also Dynamic AMOLED 2X) that features a resolution of 2316 x 904. If you're wondering what the "Dynamic" part is in reference to, it's the refresh rate, as both of these displays feature adaptive refresh rate technology; the cover display goes from 48Hz to 120Hz, and the main display can go as low as just 1Hz and up to 120Hz.

It's HDR10+ compatible, not Dolby Vision much like Samsung's TVs, and it has Dolby Atmos support for both its speaker audio and its headphones, as is the case with its predecessor. It also looks like Samsung has equipped with the same camera arrangement as last year, consisting of 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 4MP under-display front-facing and 10MP cover, that's a whopping five cameras all in. It's also using the same 4400mAh battery as last year, although Samsung says its optimised performance this year resulted in improved battery life. Samsung is even offering the same storage and RAM configurations as last year with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options all backed up by 12GB of RAM.

So what's new then? Well first of all it's using the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is the same one found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This means performance should be extremely smooth, as these are proper flagship internal specs. It's also available in a new colour called Icy Blue (pictured above), although the Phantom Black and Cream colourways of last year return.

The biggest difference this year is the size and weight of the Fold, as it's been on a pretty big diet over the last year. Samsung has shaved 10g off the weight of the Fold 4, meaning the new Fold 5 weighs in at 253g. It's also thinner when folded, now at just 13.4mm, making this the most pocket-friendly Fold to date.

Unfortunately, it's not wallet-friendly, as the Fold 5 now starts at £1749, £100 more than the Z Fold 4 at launch. That's for the base configuration of 256GB; the 512GB model is £1849 and the 1TB model (exclusive to Samsung's online store) is £2049.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Moving onto the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has more in the way of new features and design elements compared to the Fold. The Flip has a bigger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen, which also features an adaptive frame rate (1Hz to 120Hz). It has a FullHD+ display resolution of 2640 x 1080 and, much like the Fold, it's HDR10+ compatible. Both foldable phones are supposedly brighter than their predecessors, however, no specific figure has been given quite yet.

The expanded cover screen features swappable lock screens with different widget setups and wallpapers, as well as live dynamic mini-sized apps designed to be used on the cover screen. You'll also find a pair of cameras on the outer surface (a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP main shooter), as well as a single front-facing snapper (10MP).

Much like its bigger counterpart, the Flip 5 is lighter, thinner when folded (or should we say flipped?) and has an improved battery life, despite using the same 3700mAh cell. It's also using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and 8GB of RAM, paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage; Samsung has done away with the 128GB base model. It's available in Lavender, Cream, Graphite and Mint - all hues are pleasingly pastel and we're especially fans of the Lavender and Mint colours.

But how much does it cost? Well, due to the removal of the smallest storage option, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 now starts at £1049, up from the Fold 4's starting price of £999, and the 512GB model bumps that price up to £1149.

As for miscellaneous shared features, both phones run on the latest Android 13 version, with plenty of foldable accommodations built into Samsung's One UI skin. They also both utilise Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Samsung's Armour Aluminium for enhanced durability and drop protection. Both devices are also IPX8 water resistant, meaning they can be submerged in fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 begin today, and it goes on sale on 11th August.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's not just about the phones today, as Samsung has unveiled its new lineup of flagship tablets. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, which includes the Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, a trio of tabs aimed at those who want to take their entertainment and productivity apps on the go.

All three tablets feature a new rear design that's more reminiscent of the Galaxy S23 smartphones, with a magnetic strip to connect the included S Pen as seen in the previous models now colour-matched to the aluminium backing. The whole Tab S9 series uses Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with adaptive refresh rates of 60Hz to 120Hz, as well as featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support, and Dolby Atmos support for both speaker and headphone audio.

Each model is also using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Processor, the same chip found in the two folding phones backed with an efficient vapour cooling chamber and two-way heat dissipation system, making this the "most heat efficient Galaxy Tab lineup ever". All three tablets are IP68 dust and water-resistant too if you plan on using them in outdoor environments that require additional ruggedness. However, there are a few key differences between them, so let's take a closer look at each tablet.

Starting with the smallest and working our way up, we have the Galaxy Tab S9. It features an 11-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, although we aren't quite sure of the resolution as Samsung hasn't shared quite as much in the way of specs compared to the phones. It'll come in two configurations; 128GB storage with 8GB of RAM version and a 256GB with 12GB of RAM version. Each model is also available in either Wi-Fi only or 5G equipped for portable connectivity, however, an additional SIM plan is required for the 5G variant.

It also features a single 13MP rear camera and a front-facing ultra-wide 12MP camera for selfies and video calling. Finally, the Tab S9 features an impressive 8400mAh battery, and that's just on the standard model.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is as follows:

Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) 128GB: £799

Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) 256GB: £1099

Galaxy Tab S9 (5G) 128GB: £949

Galaxy Tab S9 (5G) 256GB: £1049

Moving onto the Galaxy Tab S9+, as the name suggests, it's a bigger and slightly higher-specked Tab S9. The screen size gets bumped up to 12.4 inches, the battery is increased to a 10,090mAh cell, and it comes with 12GB of RAM as standard for both the 256GB and 512GB models. The Tab S9+ also gets an additional rear camera in the form of an 8MP ultra-wide lens; otherwise, its camera configuration is the same as the standard Tab S9.

Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S9+ starts at £999 (full price breakdown below), meaning the 5G 128GB version of the standard S9 and the 256GB Wi-Fi model of the S9+ are just £50 apart. Full pricing for the Tab S9+ is as follows:

Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi) 256GB: £999

Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi) 512GB: £1099

Galaxy Tab S9+ (5G) 256GB: £1149

Galaxy Tab S9+ (5G) 512GB: £1249

(Image credit: Samsung)

Rounding things out with the biggest and most powerful tablet of the range, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. While it's using the same processor as the other two tablets, it comes with 12GB as standard (for the 256GB and 512GB models) or a whopping 16GB of RAM if you opt for the 1TB version. Samsung is angling this towards the prosumer market, and we can see why, as it's designed for both work and play.

The display specs should prove this, as it features an enormous (by tablet standards) 14.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with thinner bezels than the other two devices and, controversially, a small notch cutout in the centre of the top bezel when it held in landscape orientation. The display supports HDR10+, and sound should be equally as impressive as it supports Dolby Atmos through its quad speakers.

As for cameras, it has the same setup as the S9+ on the rear, however, it gets an additional 12MP front-facing camera, meaning there are four total cameras on the S9 Ultra. It also comes with a heft 11,200mAh battery inside, which should keep the tablet juiced up for quite some time.

Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is below:

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi) 256GB: £1199

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi) 512GB: £1299

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi) 1TB: £1549

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (5G) 256GB: £1349

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (5G) 512GB: £1449

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (5G) 1TB: £1699

All three models come in two finishes; Beige and Graphite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is available to pre-order today, and it's expected to go on sale on 11th August.

