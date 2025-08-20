If you're regularly at the gym, out and about running, or even doing exercise at home, you'll need a pair of the best wireless earbuds.

You'll want good sound but also a secure fit, and there's arguably nothing better matching that description than the Sony LinkBuds Fit.

We've seen them discounted a number of times but never as low as the new deal price of £99 at Sony. For the money, you'll get a feature-laden set of buds that we consider to be some of the best running headphones on the market.

Best Sony wireless earbuds deal

The Sony LinkBuds Fit live up to their name in more ways than one. Built for sport thanks to their secure, comfortable fit and solid IPX4 rating, they have a simple ace up their sleeve.

The LinkBuds use soft in-ear hooks, dubbed by Sony as ‘Air Fitting Supporters’, which are essentially soft, hollow tails that reduce ear contact and pressure for a less obtrusive experience.

Filled with air and malleable to the touch, they're one of the aspects of the buds' design we click with the most; across most members of our testing team, the LinkBuds Fit slot into the ear so unobtrusively yet securely that you feel as though you’re getting the best of both worlds.

The feature set is even more impressive. We thought Sony might have been tempted to skimp on the features given that this is a mid-range pair of buds built for a decidedly sporting purpose, but we're sorry we ever doubted the Japanese audio giant.

Very solid noise cancelling with various modes is joined by 21 hours of total battery life, not to mention multipoint connectivity, automatic playback with a compatible LinkBuds Speaker and even Sony 360 Reality Audio.

You've also got support from the newly-revamped Sony Sound Connect app from which you can tinker with your buds, granting access to a five-band equaliser and an absolute raft of personalisation options.

Sonically, the LinkBuds Fit get the job done. They're a bold, meaty-sounding pair of in-ears, bringing force and energy to the sorts of rock, electronic and hip-hop tracks that might accompany your toughest workouts.

They don't quite have the same extensive sonic vocabulary as the best buds that Sony has to offer, but considering what you'll likely be using the LinkBuds for, it's hard to get too hung up on their slightly unsubtle style.

All in all, an impressive set of buds built to get you motivated across the miles. And they're down to just £99 at Sony right now.

