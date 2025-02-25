Sony WF-C700N sequel leak teases improved ANC and battery, but will they get better codec support?

As their potential release date edges ever closer, more and more information is trickling through regarding the highly anticipated sequel to the five-star Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds. We discovered in January via thewalkmanblog that the much-touted Sony WF-C710N are set to launch at some point in the first half of 2025, with information leaks already giving us a glimpse of the new buds' design, specs and target market.

Recent leaks have added further details to an ever-sharpening image. According to thewalkmanblog, the upcoming WF-C710N will be available at some point during late May, priced at around $110-$120, suggesting a UK retail price of around £90-£100 if the launch figures of the C700N are anything to go by.

We already know that the new buds will feature ANC, but new information suggests that the performance will be greatly improved thanks to the inclusion of updated dual noise-cancelling microphones. The C710N will also offer two ambient sound modes dubbed "Normal" and "Voice", as well as Sony's Quick Attention feature which allows useful sounds, such as tannoy announcements, to pass through more readily.

Sony WF-C710N leak in pink. Credit: thewalkmanblog. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As already speculated, the C700N's successors will likely use touch sensors rather than physical buttons and employ auto-pausing wearer detection. Further leaked specs suggest the inclusion of improved 5mm drivers and Sony's DSEE sound upscaling technology, suggesting sonic gains on the established C700N. Battery life is said to be better, too, teasing up to 8.5 hours of playback (with noise cancelling on) from the buds and up to 30 hours of playback in total with the case, beating the 7.5 hours and 15 hours respectively of the current model.

While almost all signs point towards the positive, one potential drawback does appear to have emerged. From what we currently know, the WF-C710N only seem to support the basic AAC and SBC codecs – we were disappointed in the lack of aptX or LDAC support for the Award-winning C700N, so we're a bit disappointed to see neither of these higher-quality codecs reach the C710N, although perhaps that's understandable given the price point.

That said, we're still immensely excited by the prospect of a sequel to one of our favourite wireless earbuds of recent times, especially if that sequel packs upgraded sound, better ANC and a generally improved set for the same affordable price.

