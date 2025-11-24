Whether you're hitting the gym, heading out for a run, or simply setting yourself fitness goals for the New Year, Black Friday is a perfect time to pick up a bargain on sporty wireless earbuds.

And right now, there's a lovely deal on the Sony LinkBuds Fit, which sees them drop to their lowest-ever price, just £96 at John Lewis.

It's worth mentioning that this deal is only on the Black model, but as long as you're happy with the colour, you can save yourself over £80!

Save £83 Sony LinkBuds Fit: was £179 now £96 at John Lewis The Sony LinkBuds Fit are sport-focused buds dedicated to providing pleasing comfort with a forceful, muscular sound, all wrapped up in a clever, lightweight design great for both sport and home use. And while they would've set you back £179 once upon a time, Black Friday sees them drop to the best price we've ever seen.

The Sony LinkBuds Fit have two goals in mind; keep you company while you get fit and literally fit in your ears perfectly while you do it.

For this, the LinkBuds use soft in-ear hooks, dubbed by Sony as ‘Air Fitting Supporters’, which are essentially soft, hollow tails that reduce ear contact and pressure and air-filled tips that provide security while you sweat.

And while the clever design is working wonders, Sony haven't skimped on features either. There's decent noise cancelling, either as standard or Ambient Sound, dampening exterior noises and softening the hum of the world around you.

Battery life, the Fit offer up to 5.5 hours playback from the buds themselves, and 21 with the case included. Plus, if you're just about to head out for a run and you realise your buds aren't charged, a quick five minutes will grant you a further hour of playtime.

You've also got support from Sony's newly-named Sound Connect app giving you access to a fully customisable five-band equaliser, noise cancelling modes, multipoint connections and even features such as head tracking and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Sonically, our expert testers said: "The LinkBuds Fit offer an assertive presentational character, right off the bat walloping you with a robust, hearty sound that doesn’t lack enthusiasm."

Though it's worth noting they also found them to be a touch heavy-handed in the bass, but something that can be somewhat fixed by tinkering with the EQ settings.

While not quite five-star, we still wholeheartedly think these are worth considering amongst the best sports and workout headphones on the market, especially at this price.

So, grab them now for just £96 at John Lewis this Black Friday!

