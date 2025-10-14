As Bose's newest flagship buds and our top pick for noise-cancelling in our best wireless earbuds guide, the QC Ultra (2nd Gen) haven't seen a discount since their release earlier this year. Until now.

We've just spotted the five-star buds for just £270 at Amazon, thanks to a sneaky voucher box, but you'll have to be quick.

At first glance, it looks like the usual £300 price tag prevails, but right below the price is an 'Apply £30 voucher' box that you simply need to tick before adding these buds to your basket – and the saving is all yours.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds we've ever tested.

And the good news doesn't end there as you can also add great sound quality, comfort, build quality and ease of use into the mix to make these undeniably impressive all-rounders.

So, if you want to block out the outside world and lock into your music, podcasts, calls and more, these will do just that, whilst still being incredibly comfy buds with soft silicone eartips and stability bands (which tuck into the top part of your inner ear).

Replacing the OG QC Ultra Earbuds, we called Bose's latest flagship pair "arguably its finest to date", taking everything we liked about the originals, but elevating it to a new level.

The Bluetooth 5.3 earbuds include AAC and SBC codec support, like most rivals, and there’s aptX Adaptive for those using a compatible smartphone or tablet.

And the 2nd Gen buds have upped the quality of their calls and noise-cancelling, with ANC a real highlight. This led us to say in our full review: "Noises across the sonic spectrum… simply dissolve into near-insignificance, with harsher and more intrusive sounds shut out even more effectively than before."

Sound-wise, the second-gen buds tease subtle changes aimed at improving bass response and smoother high-end frequencies. As a result, they've built on a solid foundation, providing a punchy, full-bodied sound that is highly entertaining.

Overall, the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are an eminently likeable pair of wireless earbuds. They're well-made, comfortable, and sonically impressive, all whilst boasting some of the most powerful noise cancelling you'll find within the true wireless market.

So, nab them for just £270 at Amazon right now before the voucher box inevitably disappears. Plus, it's only £70 more than the OG buds, yet a whole lot more impressive.

MORE:

Read the full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen): which noise-cancelling buds are better?

These are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now