Brilliant Bose deal sees its cheapest ANC wireless earbuds return to their lowest-ever price

If you didn't know already, Bose currently boasts some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market. We are huge fans of their flagship QuietComfor Ultra Earbuds, but it's their entry-level QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) that are looking like a sensational buy at the moment.

These buds were rated at five stars by our review team and we are pleased to report that they have dropped from £179 to just £129 at Amazon which is ridiculously good value given their sonic and ANC (active noise cancelling) abilities.

We first saw the Bose drop to this price during last year's Black Friday sales but they jumped back up to their original asking price, so it's great to have them back at their lowest price ever. Want to shop around? The same deal can also be found at Currys and John Lewis.

Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds wireless earbuds deal

The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) bring Bose's expert knack for ANC to an affordable, comfortable pair of wireless in-ears. For filling a mid-range gap in the market at the £100-£200 level, they're exceptional performers.

They're immensely comfortable and secure buds, with almost all members of our test team finding that the QuietComfort Earbuds lock in tight without intruding too far into your ear canal. Mix and match the provided tips and stability bands, and we think you'll find the perfect fit, no problem.

Bose claims 8.5 hours of battery life per charge for the buds, with the charging case offering another two and a half charges, decent numbers which see the QC Earbuds outperform many pricier alternatives. The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but there’s no aptX HD support which shouldn't be seen as a deal-breaker. This being Bose, the big draw is noise cancelling, and once again we're reminded of why the US brand is a class leader in this field; the performance is superb with the buds blocking out a huge chunk of external noise during your daily activities.

Sound-wise, the brilliant buds are a triumph. As we stated in our review: "If it's drive and musicality you’re after, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) deliver in spades. They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs". In this price bracket, you'd struggle to do better.

If you want Bose brilliance at an attractive price we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) at full price, let alone £129 at Amazon. Grab them while this deal is still available.

MORE:

Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) review

Our pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy right now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: which is best?