Hurry! The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds are more affordable than ever

Not everyone wants to pay a premium for headphones, even for set we recommend in our best wireless earbuds, and thanks to a new deal, you don't have to. For a limited time only, you can pick up the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds for only £199.99.

That's £23 cheaper than the last time they were discounted and a whopping £80 less than their RRP. Note that it's only the black versions that are discounted.

JBL's Tour Pro 3 boast solid, precise sound and a host of high-end features that make it a guaranteed win for most people. And at a smidge under £200, it'll be hard to say no.

JBL Tour Pro 3: was £279.99 now £199.99 at JBL UK Save £80 on JBL’s flagship wireless earbuds. They might not have reached the dizzy heights of a five-star rating, but at four stars, they deliver excellent sound quality and a whole slew of helpful features that enable it to compete with some pretty serious competition. The earbuds are available in two colours, but it's only the black finish pair that is discounted.

Though we gave them a four star rating when we originally reviewed them in November 2024, feeling they weren't quite as impressive as their then rivals, the five star Sony WF-1000XM5, with the discount, they're well worth considering.

The flagship JBL Tour Pro 3 uses a hybrid dual-driver system in each earbud, with improved drive units promising greater clarity and depth alongside more powerful bass reproduction and vivid vocal detail.

For going the extra sonic mile, the Tour Pro 3 offer support for the hi-res LDAC codec with compatible source devices. Read more about it in our JBL Tour Pro 3 review.

Central to the new JBLs' identity is that distinctive smart case, first seen in the Tour Pro 2 earbuds and making its return for the third-gen model.

Not only does the case feature a 30 percent larger screen and more customisation and useful control options than ever before, but it also acts as a wireless audio transmitter from USB or analogue sources such as in-flight entertainment systems – similar to B&W's Pi8 and Pi6 earbuds.

The Tour Pro 3 grant standard active noise cancelling (ANC) as well as JBL's customisable "True Adaptive Noise Cancellation" technology, which measures and monitors environmental changes and then adapts your ANC experience accordingly.

Battery-wise, the swanky new earbuds offer an impressive 44 potential hours of playtime (11 hours from the buds plus 33 hours from the case), although naturally that drops when ANC is switched on.

The features don't stop there. JBL's take on spatial audio with head tracking is onboard; voice-tracking algorithms promise exceptional clarity when making hands-free calls, while Auracast capabilities let you share your audio with other Auracast-compatible devices (such as the JBL Xtreme 4).

The JBL app offers full EQ customisation, ANC-mode toggling, an ear tip fit test and a handy find my earbuds function, plus a whole raft of customisation options for your smart charging case. Want a picture of your precious pup as your case's wallpaper? This is the place to do it.

If you've been waiting for these earbuds to drop in price or are simply looking to invest in some of the best wireless buds around, then now is the time to act.

