One of the best headphone deals has just dropped, and it's not even part of the impending Amazon Prime Day deals. We've spotted a mouthwateringly good deal for you on one of our favourite wired headphones available right now.

The five-star Grado SR325x open-back headphones are enjoying their lowest-ever price so far, available now for just £247 at Peter Tyson.

You won't find this deal at Amazon or Richer Sounds, with Peter Tyson offering the best price and a whopping £82 saving on this pair of repeat What Hi-Fi? Award winners that we continue to recommend year after year. So if you want a stellar-sounding pair of wired headphones at a record-low price, this could be the time to pounce.

Best Grado SR32x headphones deal

Grado rarely misses when it comes to open-backed wired headphones, but the SR325x stands proud as one of the Brooklyn-based brand's finest achievements. A pair of perennial classics that continue to scoop What Hi-Fi? Awards year after year, they're still our pick for the best wired on-ear headphones over £200.

Why? Well, you're not getting many fancy features here, nor are you enjoying the privacy of a closed design that won't leak sound to all of your friends, neighbours and housemates. These are very much for home use, thanks to that open design.

You're not even getting the most luxurious build, even if there's something rather alluring about the SR325x's mean, rugged, and industrial aesthetic.

With Grado, it's all about sound. The SR325x are a joy to listen to, so much so that they could be the only pair of headphones you'd ever need for home and private use.

As our review attests, "The SR325x’s open-backed design means that they’re wonderfully expressive dynamically, and lows are agile and tuneful, but there’s still not the outright weight and low-end punch of closed headphone designs."

From their zip to their clarity, not to mention heaps of dynamic and rhythmic insight, they're unmatched at this level.

If you care about sound above all other considerations and you're looking to spend around £250 on a pair of wired headphones, the SR325x are the obvious choice. Check them out at their lowest-ever price yet of £247 at Peter Tyson.

