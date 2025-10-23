Audiophile alert! For those serious about the sound quality of their cans, some of the best audiophile headphones around are back to their lowest-ever price.

The Focal Clear Mg are going for £1100 at Gear 4 Music, a tasty saving of £300 off the launch price.

The Focal Clear Mg are a fantastic pair of high-end, open-backed headphones. It's not often we see big discounts on high-end headphones, so this would be a great deal to snap up for the right consumer.

You'll have to be quick, though. At the time of writing, there are only three pairs left in stock.

With their stylish design, terrific finish and amazing sound, it's no surprise that we are huge fans of these over-ears.

In our five-star Focal Clear MG review, we praise them as “talented performers that stay comfortable over extended listening sessions. Add excellent build and finish into the equation, and we think they’re right up there with the best at the price.”

The expressive design, build and finish all scream quality, with luxury materials used throughout – even the packaging feels high-end. To sweeten the deal, a carrying case, two detachable leads and a 6.3mm adaptor are all included.

The 450g headphones are nicely cushioned for extended listening sessions, and the open-backed design grants greater dynamic expression (though at the cost of some sound leakage).

As audiophile headphones, they also deliver where it counts – the sound. The 40mm magnesium-coned drive unit produces “an informative, refined and entertaining sound” that communicates sonic authority unusually well.

You won’t get the full benefit of the Focal Clear MG from using your phone though – we recommend purchasing them only if you have quality audio equipment that can really make these headphones shine.

With five stars across the board from our dedicated testers, the Focal Clear MG are an easy recommendation for luxury headphone lovers serious about sound. Get them for £1100 at Gear 4 Music while stocks last.

