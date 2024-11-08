Looking to pick up an LG C4 OLED TV this Black Friday? Wise, but you’ll want to act fast

Looking to grab a new LG C4 OLED TV this deals season? Then we have some good news.

Not only have you settled on one of 2024’s best OLED TVs, you’ve also picked a model that’s already seen some incredibly hefty early Black Friday discounts hit it.

Let’s take a look at this week alone. Across the past week we’ve seen the the dinky 42-inch LG C4 and outright gargantuan 77-inch LG C4 have their prices slashed.

The larger 77-inch model’s discount on LG.com, which let you grab it for £2000, a massive £1418 saving on its £3800 RRP, was so good, our AV/TV editor Tom Parsons, went so far as to describe it as “utter madness” when he first covered the deal.

From our perspective this development is generally utterly fantastic, as having tested the 42-inch LG C4, 48-inch LG C4 and 65-inch LG C4 in our dedicated viewing rooms, we can confirm they are fantastic sets and the line is well worth your attention – hence why they all earned perfect five-star ratings.

Highlights include stellar picture quality, plus flawless gaming specifications that let you take full advantage of a Dolby Atmos soundbar and multiple current generation consoles' and PCs' graphical heft without ludicrous levels of cable swapping. Hence our LG C4 review conclusion:

“The C4 is a surprisingly large upgrade on the uncharacteristically dull C3 of last year. Big improvements to brightness and sharpness make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight – but LG has tempered all of this with realism, consistency and authenticity.”

But the fact you are also clearly aware of this brings with it a minor downside. Specifically, having just personally checked LG C4 prices while updating our best early Black Friday OLED TV deals guide, I can confirm stocks are already running low for the discounted models.

At the time of publishing, the 77-inch LG C4 was listed “as check stock” on LG.com and the only retailers with any sets left weren’t selling it as heavily discounted. Stock of the 42-inch LG C4, which has the second best discount we’ve seen this week with it currently selling for £930 (save £470) on Amazon is also drying up, with the retailer only having four left at the time of publishing.

You can still get the 48-, 55- and 65-inch models still at most retailers, but the discounts here are modest at the moment, ranging between a five-to-eight percent saving depending which store you go to.

But the fact stocks dried up so fast on any retailer offering a decent discount suggests there’s such hunger for the five-star set. This means you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of this year’s best Black Friday LG C4 deals.

