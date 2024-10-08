I review TVs for a living and these two OLED deals are the only good ones I've seen during Prime Day – so far

Amazon’s Big Deal Days, or Prime Day two as most people seem to be calling it, is in full swing. And, as an avid home cinema deal hunter, I have seen plenty of TV deals arrive with it.

But if you’re after the best deal possible on a top of the line OLED TV, I have both good and bad news for you.

Starting with the latter, I hate to say it, but thus far I have spotted only two truly great OLED TV deals on day one of the event. By good, I mean a deal that brings a sizeable discount to a set we have reviewed and recommended.

Which brings us to the good news: thankfully both the deals are pretty great, and hit target five-star OLED TVs we recommend, even at full price.

The first is a healthy series of discounts targeting nearly every size of the LG C4. The deals are live now at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision and Richer Sounds, and let you shave more than £500 off the price of the 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the LG C4.



LG OLED42C4 OLED TV £1399 £849 at Richer Sounds (save £550)

The 42-inch C4 is one of the best deals going for anyone on the hunt for a small OLED. In our review, we praise its "wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals." And now with a lower price, too.

Five stars

Read our LG OLED42C4 review Amazon's price: £889

LG OLED48C4 £1499 £989 at Sevenoaks (save £510)

The 48-inch LG C4 was a shrunken-down delight, offering comparable picture quality to its larger sibling. This makes it a stellar choice for those with smaller living rooms and stricter budgets who still want a quality OLED set.

5 Stars

Read the full LG OLED48C4 review Amazon's price: £1139

LG OLED55C4 £1899 £1214 at Sevenoaks (save £685)

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specification remains flawless. Amazon's price: £1272

Why is that a big deal? Because having tested and awarded perfect five-star ratings to the 42-inch LG C4, 48-inch LG C4 and 65-inch LG C4 we can confirm it’s an excellent TV at all those sizes. Highlights included a wonderfully punchy but authentic picture, and best in class gaming features.

That's why you will see at least one version of the LG C4 in our best TV, best OLED TV and best gaming TV guides right now.

In fact our only advice is make sure you budget to get a soundbar or speaker package if you do pick up a C4 during Amazon’s Big Deal Days; every size of the LG offers at best average audio from its inbuilt speakers.

The only other downside is that the deal doesn’t apply to the 77-inch version of the C4. Which is where the second good OLED TV deal I have spotted comes in. Specifically, you can currently pick up the 77-inch version of the Philips OLED809 for £2199, a huge £1050 saving on its £3249 regular price at Richer Sounds.

Philips 77OLED809 2024 OLED TV £3299 £2199 at Richer Sounds (save £1050)

The 77-inch OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model – which received the full five stars in our review – only in a much more cinematic way, thanks to that extra 12 inches of screen real estate. As with the other models, you can expect punchy, vibrant picture performance, good sound (by TV standards) and support for all of the latest gaming features across the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

We have reviewed only the 65-inch Philips OLED809, but considering our positive impressions of it, and lack of any other 77-inch OLED deals, I am still happy to class the deal as “good”.

The 65-inch OLED809 offers a wonderfully bright, “blow your socks off” home cinema experience, plus the benefits of Philips' Ambilight technology.

This is a smart bias-lighting solution that aims to improve immersion and reduce eye strain using a series of LED lights on the OLED809’s back, that mimic the colours on the screen.

These are the only two OLED TV deals I have spotted and personally recommend thus far. But remember, this is only the first day of Amazon’s sale event, which is also set to run all of tomorrow.

Make sure to keep an eye on What Hi-Fi? and our best OLED TV deals and best TV deals guides, where I and the wider home cinema team will be adding the top discounts we have spotted.

