Quick! These 4 amazing Prime Day deals on Sony's five-star headphones and earbuds won't last long

Bargain hunting for a new pair of wireless headphones or earbuds this Prime Day?

Then you’ll be happy to hear that, though the yearly sales bonanza may have only just started, it has already brought hefty discounts on four What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony sets that I and our wider team of audio experts recommend, even at full price.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new set of great value headphones or earbuds, don’t wait, as these sets tend to fly off the shelves.

1. Huge savings on the Sony WH-CH520

Sony WH-CH520 £60 £37 at Amazon (save £23)

Sony's affordable over-ear, wireless headphones have had a massive discount. If you can live without ANC and are on a strict budget, you won't do better.

Why we recommend it:

First up are the Sony WH-CH520 which currently retail on Amazon for a modest £35. These are the entry-level over-ear wireless headphones in Sony’s current line-up. Though they don’t feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which will be a problem for people who want to block out the hustle and bustle of the morning commute, they are otherwise very hard to fault.

Even at full price, the WH-CH520 were the best-sounding headphones we’ve tested for the money, delivering a balanced and engaging sound during all our checks. At this price, they’re even better value, so if you’re on a strict budget and want the best audio possible, don’t wait – this is the deal to get.

2. A top saving on the step-up Sony WH-CH720N

Sony WH-CH720N £100 £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Sony's step-up, wireless, over-ear headphones have also had a great discount, making them a fantastic option for any buyer looking to get ANC as well as great audio, without breaking the bank.

Why we recommend it:

If you’re dead set on needing ANC then you’ll be pleased to hear that Sony’s step-up WH-CH720N over-ear, wireless headphones have also been given a healthy Prime Day discount. Though they’re twice the price of the CH520, the CH720N brings a wealth of sonic upgrades as well as the added bonus of ANC. These include a slightly more premium build, a different driver setup and the addition of Sony DSEE sound upscaling.

Based on our experience reviewing them, the latter is particularly important as it helps the CH720N deliver better sound, even when playing low-quality, heavily compressed files. This plus their surprisingly effective ANC, for the money, make them a fantastic option and the best cheap wireless headphones we recommend to most people, especially at this price.

3. Looking for earbuds? Check out this Sony WF-C500 deal

Sony WF-C500 £90 £40 at Amazon (save £50)

If you want wireless in-ears instead of over-ears, this Sony WF-C500 deal is hard to beat, with Amazon offering the five-star Award-winners with a hefty discount this Prime Day.

Why we recommend it:

If you prefer earbuds to over-ear headphones and are on a very strict budge that doesn’t stretch to the C700N, then the Sony WF-C500 are the buds to get this Prime Day. Despite costing less than a round of drinks, the WF-C500 offers wonderfully accomplished audio that’s a cut above any rival at this price, based on our testing. Like their over-ear CH520 sibling, they don’t have ANC. But, during all our checks our testers were impressed with their comfortable fit and ability to deliver spirited, well-balanced audio, regardless of what genre we threw at them. If you want wireless earbuds and don’t want to break the bank this Prime Day, we wholeheartedly recommend considering the WF-C500 as a result.

4. Amazon just dropped the deal of the year with its latest Sony WF-C700N saving

Sony WF-C700N £100 £70 at Amazon (save £30)

Amazon's latest deal drops the Award-winning Sony WF-C700N to the lowest price we've ever seen. Grab a pair now while stocks last!

Why we recommend it:

Amazon has started things strong this Prime Day, dropping the price of the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony WF-700N to the lowest we’ve ever seen. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, even without the price drop the C700N are the cheap wireless earbuds we recommend to most people. To this day, the buds are the best you’ll find for less than £100 /$100 offering buyers a wonderfully comfortable fit, reliable ANC performance and sensational sound quality. Unless you spend significantly more, you won’t find a better set of wireless earbuds, period.

