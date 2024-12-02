I couldn't live without my Apple TV 4K - and this Cyber Monday deal makes it an even better buy

My Apple TV 4K is practically my prized possession. While I've harped on plenty about my obsession with physical media, I have to admit there are some things that 4K Blu-ray discs can't do.

Countless shows on streaming platforms simply don't have wide physical releases (Andor, The Bear, and Silo to name a few), and I'm not willing to hang around and have these incredible shows spoiled while waiting for a potentially non-existent disc version to appear. In the same vein, I'm not willing to compromise on picture and sound quality; yes, I'm aware of how snobby that sounds, but my time at What Hi-Fi? has exposed me to the finer AV equipment in life.

That's why only the best will do, and when it comes to media streamers, the Apple TV 4K really is the best. Everything about it, from the exceptional tvOS interface that wipes the floor with the Android TV system that my Philips OLED uses, to the Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio compatibility, and even the lovely metal remote with the touch wheel controls; I don't know what I'd do without it.

Unfortunately, it's rarely discounted, meaning those in the market for a streamer can expect to pay the full £149. However, thanks to scrolling through endless Cyber Monday deals, we have finally spotted a saving; albeit a modest one, but a saving nonetheless.

It's down to £139 at Currys, making for a saving of £10. It's not a lot, but considering a month of Apple TV+ or Disney Plus costs around a tenner, you can always put that saving into a subscription service to take your new Apple TV for a spin.

Apple TV 4K (2022) was £149 now £139 at Currys (save £10)

It's not a huge saving on the Product of the Year-winning Apple TV 4K, but we rarely see it drop below its RRP. With its five-star picture and sound performance, we think this seldom-seen saving is worth a look.

The latest generation Apple TV 4K is a couple of years old at this point, but it's still my favourite streamer on the market by far. Upgrades over the second generation model include the removal of the fan thanks to its super-efficient internal components, USB-C replacing the lightning port on the remote, and HDR10+ support – all welcome additions to an already excellent streamer.

Features-wise, the Apple TV 4K is stacked; offering support for HDR in all of the major formats, Dolby Atmos audio, and even HDMI 2.1 connectivity for QMS and responsive gaming (not that I do much gaming on mine).

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for performance, the Apple TV 4K is a marvel, offering a rich, dynamic and thoroughly engaging picture. Apple's expert approach to contrast delivers an image with oodles of three-dimensional depth, adding to the immersion, while its prowess with dark details shouldn't be understated.

It sounds fantastic too, with a warm, detailed and expressive sound that makes any movie or TV show simply sing. Team Hi-Fi will cringe, but this streamer paired with my Sennheiser soundbar is one of my favourite ways to fill my flat with music; it's simple to use and sounds great, what more could I ask for?

I can't think of a day in recent memory that I haven't used my Apple TV 4K, and honestly, I don't know if I could ever go back to streaming on anything other than this five-star bit of kit. Discounts truly are rare, so while this £10 discount at Currys won't take the medal for the biggest Cyber Monday saving, it's still a saving nonetheless.

MORE:

Read our full Apple TV 4K (2022) review

As well as the best Cyber Monday deals: TVs, headphones and hi-fi

And the best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals