7 great Bank Holiday deals, including B&W speakers, a Sonos classic and an Award-winning amp

Summer is just around the corner, but for now, spring is very much in full swing. In the spirit of the season, you may have been considering freshening up your audio set-up, be it through a new pair of speakers or just replacing the worn-out earpads on your favourite pair of headphones.

Happily, we've got you covered. In celebration of the start of the happiest month of the year (probably), many retailers are launching sales events as the bank holiday(s) approaches. Richer Sounds, for instance, is treating customers to its "May Day Payday Bonanza", but there are many diverse outlets across the web slashing prices in a bid to entice buyers with some juicy deals.

There are discounts on dozens of items from the world of hi-fi, but we've selected the choice cuts so that you don't have to go through the hassle of scrolling through page after page looking for a bargain. Let's get to it!

The best Bank Holiday / May hi-fi deals

Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

With 60W per channel and a spread of digital and analogue inputs, the Award-winning Cambridge Audio CXA61 is a lively, dynamic amp that's lots of fun to listen to. There's plenty of punch, a nicely judged tonal balance and lots of detail, and you'll get an even better buy with £100 off now if you sign up for a free Richer Sounds VIP membership.

Deal also available at Cambridge Audio

Five stars.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £1999 now £1899 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

The B&W 606 S3 haven't been on the market for long, so a discount of a full ton comes as a very welcome surprise. Beautifully made with a sound that comes equipped with weight, punch, clarity and detail, the 606 S3 are a very fine pair of Bowers towers.

Deal also at Richer Sounds

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £249 now £112 at Audio Pro (save £127)

Products that seem to be perpetually discounted should normally send alarm bells ringing, but the five-star Audio Pro Addon C3 is an excellent portable speaker and earned a five-star review, impressing us with the level of finesse it delivers for such a small unit. Now it's available for the cheapest it has been in months – could this be one of your last chances to pick one up on the cheap?

Five stars.

Price check: £129 at Richer Sounds

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £549 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

Even with a few sharks circling to take their crown, some of our favourite entry-to-mid-level speakers continue to impress. The Award-winning B&W 607 S3 standmounts are articulate, clear and open, with a delightful sound that really can't be beaten at this price. Take £50 off the RRP and you've got a no-brainer on your hands.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023.

Sonos Move was £399 now £269 at Richer Sounds (save £130)

A great (semi) portable speaker choice for fans of Sonos (and there are quite a few), the original Sonos Move remains a hugely popular speaker at this level. Capable of integrating beautifully within the wider Sonos ecosystem and boasting a full-bodied, detailed sound, a whopping discount certainly makes for a tempting proposition.

Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Another fantastic piece of hi-fi gear courtesy of the good folks at Cambridge Audio, the CXA81 is a sublimely balanced and nimble performer that, combined with great sound and a lovely build, earned a five-star review after some time in our test rooms. We saw the Cambridge Audio CXA81 drop by £200 during the Black Friday sales, but £100 off (when you sign up for a free Richer Sounds VIP membership) is hardly a bad deal.

Deal also at Cambridge Audio

Five stars.

Triangle LN01A was £479 now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £80)

If you're hunting for a punchy, exciting and affordable pair of standmounts that boast a sturdy phono stage and an understated, classy build, there aren't many better than the Triangle LN01A. This excellent VIP Club member price drops the LN01A from being pleasingly affordable down to a genuine bargain.

