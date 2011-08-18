Trending

Digital Silence DS-321D review

In-ear heaphones with good noise-cancelling abilities, and well-balanced sound with a decent soundstage Tested at £60

Our Verdict

In-ear heaphones with good noise-cancelling abilities, and well-balanced sound with a decent soundstage

For

  • Good noise cancelling
  • decent balance and soundstage

Against

  • Needs more oomph

Noise-cancelling in-ears aren’t unheard of. As it were.

Using its patented ‘feed-forward ambient noise cancellation’ Digital Silence has managed to create a rechargeable headset that cancels out an admirable amount of noise without introducing significant hiss.

Sound quality could do with more oomph, but the balance and soundstage is decent.

