Noise-cancelling in-ears aren’t unheard of. As it were.



Using its patented ‘feed-forward ambient noise cancellation’ Digital Silence has managed to create a rechargeable headset that cancels out an admirable amount of noise without introducing significant hiss.



Sound quality could do with more oomph, but the balance and soundstage is decent.



