The best LG OLED55CX deals

If you're looking for a new TV, and you want breathtaking picture quality at a decent price, we've got just the ticket.

Even though the LG OLED55CX is a 2020 model (it's known as the OLED55CXPUA in the US and OLED55CX6LA or OLED55CX5LB in the UK), it's still one of the best TVs we've tested in recent years, and there are now some serious savings to be had on last year's models in light of news about the LG 2021 TV lineup. Let's check out those deals.

Every year, LG's C-class model TV is the jewel in the brand's televisual crown. Because while it offers LG's latest screen and image processing tech, it does so in a package that's more affordable than its same-specced siblings. Going further up the range will get you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.

In other words, this set is where the smart money is.

It comes in other sizes, too. Those wanting to go big can opt for 65in or 75in versions, and if space is limited, it's also available in a 48in model, too. It was actually the first OLED TV to come in at under 55in, making it a true landmark TV.

The CX is astonishingly slim, with plenty of connections around the back: four HDMIs, three USBs, an aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket and optical audio output. Which should do you.

Those HDMIs are HDMI 2.1 certified, giving you next-gen features like eARC, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate. If you're thinking of buying – or are lucky enough to have already bought – a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this TV will show off exactly what it can do.

There’s a strong selection of built-in apps, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the appropriate content. Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 are also on board so you can send music (and video, with AirPlay 2) to the TV from a portable device.

The webOS software is a dream to use, and runs extremely well, thanks to LG's a9 processor. And as for the picture itself: it's stunning. You get a brilliantly sharp and detailed picture with a rich, cinematic colour balance. Blacks are, of course, flawlessly deep, but there’s also a fair bit more detail to them compared with last year’s sets. One of the best TVs of the year, hands down.

