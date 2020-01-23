The best Blu-ray player deals 2020

The very best picture and audio experience for movies still comes from a disc and, to play that disc, you'll be looking for a 4K Blu-ray player deal. There are plenty of good value machines out there right now at discounted prices to bring your AV system up to scratch.

A 4K Blu-ray player delivers class-leading surround sound and top-quality 4K HDR images, while even a good 1080p Blu-ray player will offer a significant HD jump in quality over DVD players.

So if you've got yourself a shiny new HD or 4K TV, then it deserves an equally capable Blu-ray player for the ultimate quality.

We've rounded-up the best Blu-ray player deals on some of our favourite models. Prime Day, Black Friday or otherwise, it's always a good time to get a deal.

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £75 at Richer Sounds

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £80 and the best Blu-ray player under £100 if that's as far as your budget stretches.View Deal

LG UBK80 4K player £200 £119 at John Lewis

Not one we've tested but a deal hard to ignore with a 4K Blu-ray player at almost half-price. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMIs and a USB input round the front. Sounds decent.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray Player £200 £130 at Zavvi

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is now over £50 off, making it one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player £248 £169 at Amazon

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes with smart apps for on-demand streaming.View Deal

LG UP970 4K Blu-ray player £350 £199 at PRC Direct

The UP970 is a good player. Its picture is pleasing, and its audio quality is decent. There's some tough competition around from other players on this page but, at nearly half price now, it's an excellent deal.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £289 £229 at Amazon

This is the 2017 version of the player below but don't discount it for its age. This is a five-star spinner too, and a few significant quid cheaper. It's missing Dolby Vision support but otherwise still has top notch audio and video performance.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player £400 £295 at Amazon

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £299 at John Lewis

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

View Deal

Sony UBP-X1100ES 4K Blu-ray player £750 £725 at AVOnline

A small but significant discount is available on Sony's high-end 4K player. It's a universal deck which means it can handle all manner of disc formats, including 3D Blu-ray, SACD and DVD-Audio. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, but there's no support for HDR10+.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player £849 £795 at Peter Tyson

This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth. Soundtracks come with plenty of weight and power. It's a seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts.View Deal