Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds hit rock-bottom price on Prime Day

It's a rare day when a superb five-star set of true wireless earbuds and a discount fall into step and then promptly into our laps. But of course, Amazon Prime Day is a rare old day indeed, so we shouldn't be surprised when one this good comes along...

The Bose SoundSport Free true wireless in-ears – typically £180 – are now available for just £111 at Amazon, in any of their black, blue or orange finishes.

While we've seen these five-star buds drop a little from their original RRP, they've never dipped below £135 under our watchful gaze until today. At this new low Amazon Prime Day price – a 38 per cent reduction on the original asking fee – they're an absolute bargain for anyone after a pair of sports earphones.

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £111 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and waterproof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal. View Deal

After putting the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones through our thorough and lengthy What Hi-Fi? review process, we summarised: "The true wireless in-ear headphone market is booming at the moment, and the Bose SoundSport Free are good enough to give the very best a run for their money. They sound great and their array of features puts some rivals to shame."

Need we say more? Great sport in-ears, great discount.

