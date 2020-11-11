Best Sony headphones Black Friday deals: save on XM3, XM4

Sony headphones are some of the best in in the business, so they don't come cheap. But with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals already rolling in, there's every chance you can score a serious saving on Sony's top wireless, in-ear and over-ear headphones.

Below, we've handpicked the very best Sony headphone deals ahead of Black Friday 2020. There are huge savings on the five-star Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones. We're even expecting deals on the newly-launched WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which blew us away with their superb sonics and state-of-the-art noise-cancelling tech.

Right, time to shortcut to the savings! Read on to find the UK's best Sony headphones deals...

Sony WF-1000XM3 (black or silver): £230 £169 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds set a new benchmark with their effective active noise-cancelling and superb sense of musicality. Sony's due to launch a replacement next year, so grab these at a chunky discount while you still can.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3: £330 £239 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, these Sony over-ears combine noise-cancelling and Bluetooth to great effect. Comfort is superb, while the touch sensitive controls add flair. Add a 30-hour battery life and a serious saving, and you've got yourself a great Sony deal.

View the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 dealsView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 (black or silver): £349 at Amazon

Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass: they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great.

View the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 dealsView Deal

Sony WH-CH700N: £150 £97 at Amazon

Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH700N cans are a great deal – especially at under £100. View Deal

Sony MDR-EX650AP: £60 £41 at Amazon

From sound to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of budget wired in-ears should be. They offer an open and expansive soundstage and one-button remote that will play nice with Android and iOS devices.View Deal

Sony WH-CH510: £50 £35 at Richer Sounds

After some no-frills wireless headphones from a trusted brand? The WH-CH510 headphones could be just the ticket. We've not reviewed this model but they feature 30mm drivers and have a mic for hands-free calls and voice commands. And they're very cheap.View Deal

Sony MDR-Z1R: £1700 £1650 at Richer Sounds

At £1700, these high-end wired headphones won't be for everyone. But, when it comes to their sound, they deliver in spades. Bass is of seismic proportions and balanced with a level of agility that few rivals can match. A special buy indeed.View Deal

