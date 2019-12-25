The best Boxing Day sales headphones deals

The Boxing Day sales have officially started, with prices slashed on a sleigh-load of headphones, from noise-cancelling headphones to wireless earbuds and more.

While you've been enjoying a mince pie or two, we've scoured the world wide web to find the cheapest deals on some of our favourite headphones from the likes of Bose, Sony, Apple, Sennheiser, Beats, Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, Grado and more.

Below are the Best Boxing Day deals on wireless headphones, high-end headphones and true wireless earbuds, including five-star favourites such as the Sony WF-1000X earbuds and the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones.

We've even found tempting deals on some of the models featured in our pick of the best headphones. With online stores slashing prices to make way for next year's crop, today is a good day to bag a tasty discount..

Read on for our pick of the best Boxing Day headphone deals...

Top 5 headphones deals right now

The best headphone deals

Wireless headphones

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £135 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200. A top deal on a class-leading pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins P5 wireless £330 £129 at Sevenoaks

Premium build, Bluetooth headphones with 17 hours of battery life and excellent sound - there's very little not to like about these gorgeous headphones. There are more modern B&W headphones with aptX HD but not at this price.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £239 at Amazon

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but in the sale, the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save £85 on these headphones right now.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless £330 £224 at John Lewis

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a much cheaper price, these Bose headphones have to be serious contenders.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £71.10 at Amazon

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones £329 £289 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £269 Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they're great.View Deal

JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £119 £49 at Currys

They may be fairly chunky, but if JBL's success rate is to go by these wireless over-ear headphones should be decent buys for on-the-go-use. Their impressive 18-hour battery life helps their case too.View Deal

Libratone Q Adapt noise-cancelling £220 £123 at Amazon

Their clean, easy-going and smooth performance may not be the best on the market rhythmically (as we said in our review, when these headphones were £220), but we're big fans of their stylish, compact build and feature-full control app.View Deal

Bose SoundLink wireless headphones £229 £169 at Amazon

Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £140 £105 at Peter Tyson

Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 £250 £139.99 at Very

With launch of the Powerbeats Pros, Beats's ex-flagship have gone on special. These earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a five minute charge.View Deal

Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears £200 £159 at Amazon

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones - and world's first pair of wireless open-back headphones. Very much Grado in both aesthetic and engineering design, the GW100s utilise the signature drivers found in the brand’s wired models. These five-star efforts are fantastic for the money.View Deal

BeatsX wireless earbuds £110 £79.99 at John Lewis

Bluetooth earphones don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, they’re an easy fit and the sound is decent.View Deal

Marshall Minor II Wireless Headphones £119 £89.79 at Amazon

The Marshall brand has branched-out from guitar amps to wireless speakers and headphones, and you can make a nice saving on the Minor II in-ears. 12 hours of playtime and a "2 minute charging time" are two of the stand out features.View Deal

True wireless earbuds

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 wireless headphones £275 £149 at Amazon

A very chic set of truly wireless buds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and a slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case. View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £139 at Amazon

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £60.View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £100 £69.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 to be had from the charging case.

View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones £179 £119

A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription.View Deal

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) £200 £179 at Very

We prefer the sound of the Sonys above, but there could be a home for these Samsungs among those who simply want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds with excellent battery life.View Deal

In-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £58 at Amazon

Possessor of our 2017 Product of the Year Award, these wired in-ears continue the success of Sennheiser's seemingly ever-growing Momentum range with a comfortable fit, attractive design and a wonderfully clear and detailed performance.View Deal

Over-ear headphones

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £40 at Amazon

"AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when they were £50! Now they're reduced, these detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound over-ears are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy.View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre EP £90 £74.99 at Amazon

We’re less familiar with the Beats by Dr. Dre wired EP on-ear headphones – which are now £15 off in both Red and Blue – but no doubt the iconic aesthetic will be enough to attract some. View Deal

