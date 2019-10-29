Best Blu-ray player deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

The very best picture and audio experience for movies still comes from a disc and you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get a great 4K Blu-ray player deal. There are plenty of good value devices out there right now to bring your AV system up to scratch.

A 4K Blu-ray player delivers class-leading surround sound and top-quality 4K HDR images, while even a good 1080p Blu-ray player will offer a significant HD jump in quality over DVD players.

So if you've got yourself a shiny new HD or 4K TV, then it deserves an equally capable Blu-ray player for the ultimate quality.

We've rounded-up the best Blu-ray player deals on some of our favourite machines. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £75 at Richer Sounds Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £80 and the best Blu-ray player under £100 if that's as far as your budget stretches.View Deal

LG UBK80 4K player £200 £129 at John Lewis Not one we've tested but a deal hard to ignore with a 4K Blu-ray player at almost half-price. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMIs and a USB input round the front. Sounds decent.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB320 £199 £119 at Amazon Panasonic is dependable for top-notch 4K Blu-ray players and this budget model has all the necessary tech specs alongside a hefty price cut.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray Player £200 £139 at AO A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is now over £50 off, making it one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player £248 £199 at Amazon This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes with smart apps for on-demand streaming.View Deal

LG UP970 4K Blu-ray player £350 £150 at Amazon The UP970 is a good player. Its picture is pleasing, and its audio quality is decent. There's some tough competition around from other players on this page but, at nearly half price now, it's an excellent deal.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £400 £239 at Currys This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £289 at Currys Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player £849 £799 at Sevenoaks This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth. Soundtracks come with plenty of weight and power. It's a seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts.View Deal