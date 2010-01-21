While some headphones can feel a little unstable when parked over your ears there are no such problems with the 440s.



They park snugly in place, though the firmness of the ear pads could be a little off-putting for some.



Sonically, the Beyerdynamics conjure up a surprisingly spacious and open sound.



They uncover detail well, and are strong at extracting treble nuances. But music doesn't flow as freely and fluidly – nor as dynamically – as it does with the best rivals

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter