Best Bose speakers 2021: portable, multi-room, wireless

Best Bose speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Bose speakers you can buy in 2021.

The best Bose speakers are serious pound-for-pound performers. You get a premium build quality, intuitive controls and some bold, expressive audio. Even the small ones tend to impress.

In the past, we've criticised Bose's lack of support for hi-res audio files, but the latest models now support the likes of FLAC and WAV. Some models even support Amazon Alexa voice commands and music services like Spotify and Deezer too.

If you're looking to create a wireless multi-room system, the SoundTouch range is Bose's answer to a Sonos set-up. It's comprised of three speaker sizes – 10, 20 and 30 – that can be linked together to create room-filling sound.

The Bose speaker range covers a range of prices at the more affordable end of the market but, generally, the more you spend, the more powerful and dynamic the sound. Grab your wallet and take a look at our pick of the very best Bose speakers around.

1. Bose SoundLink Revolve Splashproof Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth | Battery life: 12 hours | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro USB | Dimensions (HWD): 152 x 82 x 82mm | Weight: 0.66kg Reasons to Buy Omnidirectional delivery Solid, punchy sound Portable and feature-packed Reasons to Avoid Rivals offer more detail Not especially rugged Pricey

This multi-talented speaker gave us goosebumps with its bright, bold dynamic sound and refined performance. IPX4 water-resistant, it boasts a superb 12-hour battery, making it ideal an an outdoor speaker.

Bose has managed to extract huge performance from its cylindrical design, which pumps out 360-degree sound in an effort to eliminate sweet spots. The clever design even includes a pressure trap to reduce distortion.

It comes with a raft of features, including a dedicated button that allows you to tap into your phone's voice assistant (even if your phone is in another room). If you're looking for the best portable Bose speaker, grab one of these.

2. Bose SoundTouch 10 Affordable multi-room starter speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Battery life: Mains only | Connections: 3.5mm aux input | Dimensions (HWD): 21.2 x 14.1 x 8.7cm | Weight: 1.87kg Reasons to Buy Smart, compact design Big, clear sound Abundance of features Multi-room Reasons to Avoid Slightly coarse treble Midrange hardens up at high volume App lacks some features

This might be the smallest and most affordable speaker in Bose's multi-room range, but we think it's also the best. Considering that it's the size of a carton of juice, the detailed, spacious sound - underpinned by deep, rich bass - is pretty darn impressive.

Bose has done a decent job of simplifying its user interface, so grouping this speaker with others in the SoundTouch collection is a cinch. There's support for Spotify Connect and Deezer, plus you can stream FLAC files from your favourite device.

Fan of Tidal? Unfortunately that's not supported. If that's not a deal-breaker, the SoundTouch 10 is an is an excellent standalone speaker that can be spun out into a multi-room system.

3. Bose SoundLink Mini II Palm-sized Bluetooth speaker that wows with weighty bass. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth | Battery life: 10hr | Connections: 3.5mm aux input, Micro-B USB | Dimensions (HWD): 5.1 x 18 x 5.8cm | Weight: 0.68kg Reasons to Buy Full-bodied sound Weighty bass Portable Reasons to Avoid Lows Lack precision and agility

This diminutive speaker is just 5.1cm high, but you'll get a shock when you pick it up: it feels more like concrete than aluminium. The advantage of the stout build is that it translates into hefty bass that belies the size of this tiny Bluetooth speaker.

The sound is warm, natural and expressive – without slipping into boombox territory – and the design is sleek. Buttons are kept to a bare minimum: power, volume and Bluetooth pairing (it remembers the last eight devices paired, making it a welcome guests at playlist parties).

The one area where this speaker doesn't quite hit the mark is the bass, which could be tighter. That said, this impressive, picnic-friendly speaker is plenty loud enough for a bedside table or a dinner party.

4. Bose SoundTouch 30 series III The most powerful SoundTouch multi-room speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Battery life: Mains power only | Connections: 3.5mm aux input | Dimensions (HWD): 24.6 x 43.5 x 18cm | Weight: 8.4kg Reasons to Buy Powerful, spacious presentation Good sense of timing Decent low-end authority Reasons to Avoid Coarse treble Hardness at high volume Control app is slight disappointment

The 'big daddy' of the SoundTouch speakers is undeniably chunky, but impresses with it's dynamic sonic ability. Bass is punchy and Bose's 'Waveguide' technology does a great job optimising the performance of the drivers, creating a big, room-filling sound.

It's designed to be used as part of a Bose multi-room system, so pairing is simple and intuitive, and there's plenty of streaming support including Spotify Connect and Amazon Music. Bose has also added support for Amazon Alexa voice commands.

Compared to a Sonos system, you might find Bose's control app a bit fiddly but this is a well-equipped and accomplished wireless speaker.

5. Bose SoundLink Colour Stylish, portable budget Bluetooth speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth | Battery life: 8hr | Connections: 3.5mm aux input | Dimensions (HWD): 26.7 x 13.2 x 4.8cm | Weight: 0.59kg Reasons to Buy Relatively large presentation Works well with vocals Voice prompts may appeal to some users Portable design Reasons to Avoid Needs tauter bass Treble isn't sweet enough Overall delivery lacks finesse

We praised the Bose SoundLink Colour for its big, bassy sound and fun, colourful design. Light and portable, it fits neatly into a rucksack. Rubberised buttons and fold-flat charger make it an excellent travel buddy.

If we were being picky, we'd point out that the low-end frequencies lack drive and focus. But given the price - you can snag one for around £100 now – it's a decent option. Willing to splash out a bit extra? Consider upgrading to the newer SoundLink Colour II.

6. Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Solid, mid-sized multi-room speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Battery life: Mains power only | Connections: 3.5mm aux input | Dimensions (HWD): 18.8 x 31.5 x 10.4cm | Weight: 3.2kg Reasons to Buy Good detail and dynamics Intuitive app Multi-room potential Impressive scale Reasons to Avoid No hi-res support Needs more services Overbearing bass

Pitched between the smaller SoundTouch 10, and bigger SoundTouch 30, this compact offering delivers solid, insightful midrange performance. It's not shy when it comes to bass, either. Great if you're throwing a wild house party; perhaps not great if you're casually listening to Simon & Garfunkel.

Like it's two cousins, the SoundTouch 20 series III is compatible with a decent range of streaming services including Spotify Connect, Deezer and Amazon Music. Controls are simple, with six presets offering convenient, one-touch access to your favourite music.

There are better standalone Bluetooth speakers, but if you have your heart set on a Bose multi-room system, the SoundTouch 20 represents excellent value for money.

7. Bose Home Speaker 300 Good sized smart speaker with big, weighty sound. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Battery life: Mains only | Connections: Aux-in | Dimensions (HWD): 160 x 142 x 102mm | Weight: 0.9kg Reasons to Buy Big, weighty sound Goes loud without hardening Google Assistant and Alexa Reasons to Avoid Poor detail Timing is underwhelming Lack of dynamic range Cluttered and confused

Not the best for a classic, quality, hi-fi-type sound but the Bose Home Speaker 300 will certainly add some beef to your listening. Part of the wider Bose smart speaker family, it's voice-enabled through both Alexa and Google Assistant and can be used as a unit of a Bose multi-room set-up too. It also supports AirPlay 2.

Sound-wise, you're looking at a mono system here through a single, full-range driver which fires downwards into an acoustic deflector to spread sound 360 degrees from its ovular chassis. It definitely gives an even and impressively weighty performance that will please many but, if you're after something sonically more refined, this may not be the smart speaker for you.

