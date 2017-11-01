Best Streamers 2017

Product of the year
Best music streamer £1000-£1500
Cambridge Azur 851N
“A premium music streamer with the performance to match”
Best buys
Best music streamer £100-£500
Arcam rPlay
“A brilliant and affordable way to introduce streaming to your hi-fi system”
Best music streamer under £100
Google Chromecast Audio
“As a general rule, we’d say that you get a performance not far short of what you get when physically plugging in a device”
Best music streamer £500-£1000
Cambridge CXN
“The Cambridge delivers a full-bodied performance that’s hugely pleasing to listen to”
Best music streamer £1500-£2000
Moon Neo MiND
“Gives such a level of expression that songs’ characters are not lost even when playing over Bluetooth or via a compressed stream”