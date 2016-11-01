Best Accessories 2016

Product of the year
Best speaker cable
Chord Company Clearway
“It may have changed colour, but the performance of Chord’s Clearway is still as good as ever”
Best buys
Best speaker stand
Atacama Moseco 6
“Great performance, build quality and value – these are a must-have accessory for your hi-fi system”
Best analogue interconnect
Chord Company C-Line
“This Chord interconnect is a no-brainer if you want to give your hi-fi system a lift”
Best phono stage
Rega Fono MM Mk2
“A great all-rounder that will deliver sonic excitement to any budget set-up”
Best equipment rack
Atacama Evoque Eco 60-40 SE
“Not convinced about the effect a decent rack can have on your system? This Atacama offering could change your mind”