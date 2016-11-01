Trending

Best Accessories 2016

Product of the year

Best speaker cable

Chord Company Clearway

Read the full review here

“It may have changed colour, but the performance of Chord’s Clearway is still as good as ever”

Best buys

Best speaker stand

Atacama Moseco 6

Read the full review here

“Great performance, build quality and value – these are a must-have accessory for your hi-fi system”

Best analogue interconnect

Chord Company C-Line

Read the full review here

“This Chord interconnect is a no-brainer if you want to give your hi-fi system a lift”

Best phono stage

Rega Fono MM Mk2

Read the full review here

“A great all-rounder that will deliver sonic excitement to any budget set-up”

Best equipment rack

Atacama Evoque Eco 60-40 SE

Read the full review here

“Not convinced about the effect a decent rack can have on your system? This Atacama offering could change your mind”