Check our Buyer’s Guide for Rega phono amps and you’ll find one entry: the Fono Mini A2D – the 2012 Award-winner, yours for £85. So we have high hopes for this step-up Rega Fono MM MK2.

A new-look box is designed to fit with Rega’s other accessories, with a lone power button on the front and a single set of inputs and outputs on the back. But what else do you need?

Get connected and you can sit back and enjoy a big, powerful, punchy sound. A wide-open soundstage gets the best from sparse, voice-driven recordings, while that bottom end power, coupled with great dynamics, ensure dance tracks have presence and rhythm.

Treble notes are crisp but never bright, while the generous serving of bass is always controlled.

The Graham Slee Gram Amp 2 Communicator might deliver a little more intricate detail, but the weight and scale here comfortably justifies the extra outlay.

