Best Speaker packages 2013

Product of the year
Dali Zensor 1 5.1
"Arguably the finest-sounding surround package available for this money"
Best buys
Q Acoustics 2000i 5.1 pack
Best traditional package up to £700, Awards 2014. A great system for stereo and multichannel duties.
Q Acoustics Q7000i
"If you have £900 to spend on a small style-speaker package, buy this"
Monitor Audio Radius R90HT1
Best style package £1400-£1800, Awards 2014. This package sounds wonderfully cohesive and entertaining – it’s up there with the very best at this p
Cambridge Audio Aero 5.1
"An excellent 5.1 package that is as exciting, informative and seamless as we've heard for the money"
Tannoy HTS-101
"It's £100 cheaper than last year and still as persuasive as ever"
KEF R100 5.1
"It looks gorgeous and sounds fantastic - what more could you want?"
B&W MT-50
Best style package £1000+, Awards 2015. Small package, hugely impressive sound
B&W CM9 Theatre
Best traditional package £3500+, Awards 2013. A satisfyingly high-end listening experience at a fairly attainable price.
B&W MT-60D
Best style package £1800+, Awards 2014. This Bowers & Wilkins Home Theatre package is an impressive evolution - it ticks all our performance bo