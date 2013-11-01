Trending

Best Speaker packages 2013

Product of the year

Best traditional package £700-£1500

Dali Zensor 1 5.1

"Arguably the finest-sounding surround package available for this money"

Best buys

Best traditional package up to £700

Q Acoustics 2000i 5.1 pack

Read the full review here

Best traditional package up to £700, Awards 2014. A great system for stereo and multichannel duties.

Best style package £700-£1000

Q Acoustics Q7000i

"If you have £900 to spend on a small style-speaker package, buy this"

Best style package £1400-£1800

Monitor Audio Radius R90HT1

Read the full review here

Best style package £1400-£1800, Awards 2014. This package sounds wonderfully cohesive and entertaining – it’s up there with the very best at this p

Best traditional package £1500-£2500

Cambridge Audio Aero 5.1

"An excellent 5.1 package that is as exciting, informative and seamless as we've heard for the money"

Best style package up to £700

Tannoy HTS-101

"It's £100 cheaper than last year and still as persuasive as ever"

Best traditional package £2500-£3500

KEF R100 5.1

"It looks gorgeous and sounds fantastic - what more could you want?"

Best style package £1000-£1400

B&W MT-50

Read the full review here

Best style package £1000+, Awards 2015. Small package, hugely impressive sound

Best traditional package £3500+

B&W CM9 Theatre

Read the full review here

Best traditional package £3500+, Awards 2013. A satisfyingly high-end listening experience at a fairly attainable price.

Best style package £1800+

B&W MT-60D

Read the full review here

Best style package £1800+, Awards 2014. This Bowers & Wilkins Home Theatre package is an impressive evolution - it ticks all our performance bo