Everyone loves a good stocking filler. While we here at What Hi-Fi? love the classics (new socks are very much welcome), have you ever considered getting a gift that's a bit more high-tech for the AV fan in your life?

That's where this list comes in. While many of the products we test and recommend here at What Hi-Fi? don't quite fit into the stocking-filler category (we'd love to try to fit an OLED TV in one), there are still several hi-fi and home cinema gifts we can recommend that won't break the bank.

Just a reminder that every item on this list has been tried and tested by our dedicated review team, so you can shop worry-free, knowing that while these may be budget products, they are very much worth your time and money.

So, without further ado, here are the best AV stocking fillers for Christmas 2025, all costing less than £100:

Gifts under £50

JBL Go 4

If you're after a Bluetooth speaker, they don't come more stocking-filler-shaped than the JBL Go 4.

Don't let its compact size fool you; the Go 4 delivers a fun, engaging sound, boasts seven hours of battery life and can easily be taken with you on every trip or adventure.

It's one of the best portable options on the Bluetooth speaker market, and is sure to make a delightful gift for teenagers, music fans and BBQ enthusiasts alike.

The Go 4 usually retails at the very reasonable price of £30, but you can check out the latest prices below:

Earfun Air

The cheapest five-star wireless earbuds we recommend, the Earfun Air do the basics right. By that, we mean they provide a punchy, expansive sound, a classy build and a great feature set that includes voice assistance, wireless charging and a waterproof IPX7 rating.

If you can catch them on sale, the Earfun Air are often discounted to the very affordable price of £23.

Sony WH-CH520

The Sony WH-CH520 may be the Japanese brand's cheapest wireless headphones, but any sacrifices made to achieve this have been minimal. The WH-CH520 offer a far better audio performance than might be expected at this price, with a balanced, engaging sound that can last for a solid 50 hours before you need to recharge.

You'll have to look for a more expensive model if you want ANC, but otherwise this is an excellent budget pair to fill up a stocking.

Sony WF-C510

Sony's entry-level earbuds also happen to be some of the best budget wireless earbuds around. With 22 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 and an Ambient Aware mode, the Sony WF-C510 offer a lot for one very low price.

They set the benchmark for audio quality at this price too. As long as you don't mind the lack of noise cancellation, these Award-winning earbuds are a great-value pair.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Our video streamer Product of the Year, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our choice if you need a way to access streaming apps. With all current HDR formats and Dolby Atmos supported, not to mention the plethora of apps available and Alexa voice control, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives you all the streaming smarts you'll need for quite some time.

If you don't mind losing some processing power, extra storage and Wi-Fi 6E support, then the cheaper Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can be picked up for around £25 when on sale.

Sony WF-C710N

If the headphone fan in your life wants noise cancelling in their budget earbuds, then the Sony WF-C710N are your best bet. These outstanding earbuds are What Hi-Fi? Awards winners in their category, thanks to their detailed, weighty and dynamic sound, 30 hours of battery life and incredible value. A great combination of features and price.

Gifts under £100

Roberts Revival Petite 2

The multi-Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 is a favourite among the What Hi-Fi? team. It may be dinky, but this portable radio has a clearer, richer and more dynamic sound than you might expect. It’s also loaded with features, such as FM and DAB/DAB+ radio tuners, a small but informative display, and Bluetooth for streaming.

In the age of Bluetooth and smart speakers, there's something charming about the humble radio – especially when they're as stylishly retro as this!

Røde NTH-100 wired headphones

Our pick for the best wired headphones for most people, the Røde NTH-100 generally fluctuate around the £100 price, but have gone as low as £84. Røde is best known for its professional recording mics, but its first consumer headphones will thrill whether you're using them for work or pleasure.

These closed-back over-ears are both comfortable to wear for extended periods, feature a dynamic and engaging sound, and offer outstanding value, whether you catch them on sale or not.