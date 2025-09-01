For audio & AV reviews, news and technology, Sound+Image is Australia's no. 1 mag. Every issue is divided between hi-fi features and reviews, audiovisual reviews and updates, plus a lashing of music and movie features to highlight the reason we need the equipment in the first place.

EISA AWARDS 2025-2026

All the AV winners in detail, more than 90 winners overall: these are the products tried & tested by hi-fi & AV editors all over the world, representing the world's best TVs, projectors and AV audio equipment. Which winner will you want to take home?

TURNTABLES GROUP TEST

We bring together a 'groove armada' of turntables, from entry-level below $500 up to just above $2000. Which is the deck for you?

- Audio-Technica Sound Burger

- Audio-Technica AT-LP70X

- Pro-Ject E1.2

- Rega Planar 1 Plus

- Denon DP-450USB

- Technics SL-1500C

- Rega Planar 3 RS Edition

MORE HI-FI REVIEWS

Revox StudioMaster M300 streaming amplifier

This just-add-speakers amplifier is a potent reminder that there’s far more to this Swiss-German-Austrian company than just quarter-inch tape.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 wireless headphones

After 15 years in the headphone market, Bowers & Wilkins delivers a fantastic mainstream wireless noise-cancelling headphone.

AV REVIEWS...

Yamaha TrueX90A soundbar package

Yamaha gets a new beamer in its new True X package of soundbar, subwoofer and portable wireless rears – and it proves to be a soundbar superstar!

Epson EF-22B mini 2K projector

Projection guru Epson delivers its first mini projector, in a neat stand, with 2K resolution, Google smarts and built-in sound.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad Atmos surround system

The ‘Mk2’ of Sony’s four-speaker system: another solution clever in concept and successful in sound.

MORE FEATURES...

Designer vinyl

We asked top turntable designers to tell us what albums they spin up for testing or for pleasure…

Meet the LADs

We attend the first Sound+Image Lifetime Achievement Dinner!

NEWS

News on Bowers & Wilkins Abbey Road speakers, a Bluesound Powernode expandable to 5.1, Musical Fidelity's B1xi amplifier, new SpectraFlora speakers, JBL and KEF soundbars, headphones from beyerdynamic and Stax, SVS supersubs, and a mini review of Zoom’s H5studio recorder...

Brian Wilson

Paying tribute to Brian Wilson and his masterpiece ‘Pet Sounds’.

Music reviews

New and repackaged music by old and new artists.

Classic track

A monster Sabbath riff to help us bid farewell to Ozzy.

