Sound+Image new issue! Yamaha's new beamer soundbar system reviewed, our coverage of the the EISA Awards, plus a spin session with 7 top turntables from $500-$2000
Don't miss the latest issue of Australia's no.1 audio & AV mag, now in newsagents. NEW! Sound+Image now also available as a single issue mailed direct to your door
For audio & AV reviews, news and technology, Sound+Image is Australia's no. 1 mag. Every issue is divided between hi-fi features and reviews, audiovisual reviews and updates, plus a lashing of music and movie features to highlight the reason we need the equipment in the first place.
And in our latest issue, #363:...
EISA AWARDS 2025-2026
All the AV winners in detail, more than 90 winners overall: these are the products tried & tested by hi-fi & AV editors all over the world, representing the world's best TVs, projectors and AV audio equipment. Which winner will you want to take home?
Get this issue of Sound+Image delivered direct to your door, anywhere in Australia!
There's a new way to receive the prestige print edition of Sound+Image should you be unable to find it in your local newsagent. Head to TechMags.com.au and all the latest issues of the magazines are now available for individual purchase. Back issues too! Click the link for details!
TURNTABLES GROUP TEST
We bring together a 'groove armada' of turntables, from entry-level below $500 up to just above $2000. Which is the deck for you?
- Audio-Technica Sound Burger
- Audio-Technica AT-LP70X
- Pro-Ject E1.2
- Rega Planar 1 Plus
- Denon DP-450USB
- Technics SL-1500C
- Rega Planar 3 RS Edition
MORE HI-FI REVIEWS
Revox StudioMaster M300 streaming amplifier
This just-add-speakers amplifier is a potent reminder that there’s far more to this Swiss-German-Austrian company than just quarter-inch tape.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 wireless headphones
After 15 years in the headphone market, Bowers & Wilkins delivers a fantastic mainstream wireless noise-cancelling headphone.
AV REVIEWS...
Yamaha TrueX90A soundbar package
Yamaha gets a new beamer in its new True X package of soundbar, subwoofer and portable wireless rears – and it proves to be a soundbar superstar!
Epson EF-22B mini 2K projector
Projection guru Epson delivers its first mini projector, in a neat stand, with 2K resolution, Google smarts and built-in sound.
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad Atmos surround system
The ‘Mk2’ of Sony’s four-speaker system: another solution clever in concept and successful in sound.
MORE FEATURES...
Designer vinyl
We asked top turntable designers to tell us what albums they spin up for testing or for pleasure…
Meet the LADs
We attend the first Sound+Image Lifetime Achievement Dinner!
NEWS
News on Bowers & Wilkins Abbey Road speakers, a Bluesound Powernode expandable to 5.1, Musical Fidelity's B1xi amplifier, new SpectraFlora speakers, JBL and KEF soundbars, headphones from beyerdynamic and Stax, SVS supersubs, and a mini review of Zoom’s H5studio recorder...
Brian Wilson
Paying tribute to Brian Wilson and his masterpiece ‘Pet Sounds’.
Music reviews
New and repackaged music by old and new artists.
Classic track
A monster Sabbath riff to help us bid farewell to Ozzy.
It's all in #363 of Sound+Image, out now in print at newsagents and as a digital issue through Apple, Google, Readly, Zinio. Libby and more!
Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99p/m
There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$11.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.
Get this issue of Sound+Image delivered direct to your door, anywhere in Australia!
There's a new way to receive the prestige print edition of Sound+Image should you be unable to find it in your local newsagent. Head to TechMags.com.au and all the latest issues of the magazines are now available for individual purchase. Back issues too! Click the link for details!
Sound+Image is Australia's no.1 mag for audio & AV – sister magazine to Australian Hi-Fi and to the UK's What Hi-Fi?, and bestower of the annual Sound+Image Awards, which since 1989 have recognised the year's best hi-fi and home cinema products and installations. While Sound+Image lives here online as part of our group, our true nature is best revealed in the print magazines and digital issues, which curate unique collections of content each issue under the Editorship of Jez Ford, in a celebration of the joys that real hi-fi and high-quality AV can bring. Enjoy essential reviews of the most exciting new gear, features on Australia's best home cinemas, advice on how to find your sound, and our full Buying Guide based on all our current and past award-winners, all wrapped up with the latest news and editorial ponderings. Click here for more information about Sound+Image, including links to buy individual digital editions and details on how best to subscribe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.