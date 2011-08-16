We’ve got a lot of time for the RE70s’ retro styling; the brown-and-white colour combination looks great.
The earpads are comfortable, but can make your ears warm over time.
These headphones’ rich, full-bodied sound is extremely likeable, although it can make bass sound a tad sluggish.
They leak barely any noise, though.
See all our headphone Best Buys
Follow whathifi on Twitter
Join whathifi on Facebook
Audio Technica ATH-RE70 review
The Audio-Technica ATH-RE70s' retro styling looks great Tested at £79
Our Verdict
Stylish, retro looking 'phones with extremely likeable sound
For
- Comfortable
- full-bodied sound
Against
- Bass a little sluggish
- warms ears if worn for a long while
We’ve got a lot of time for the RE70s’ retro styling; the brown-and-white colour combination looks great.