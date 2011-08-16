Trending

Audio Technica ATH-RE70 review

The Audio-Technica ATH-RE70s' retro styling looks great Tested at £79

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Stylish, retro looking 'phones with extremely likeable sound

For

  • Comfortable
  • full-bodied sound

Against

  • Bass a little sluggish
  • warms ears if worn for a long while

We’ve got a lot of time for the RE70s’ retro styling; the brown-and-white colour combination looks great.

The earpads are comfortable, but can make your ears warm over time.

These headphones’ rich, full-bodied sound is extremely likeable, although it can make bass sound a tad sluggish.

They leak barely any noise, though.

