Yamaha is the latest manufacturer to develop a smartphone control app for its 2011 range of home cinema receivers and Blu-ray players.

The free app will be available for Android devices from October.

It will be compatible with the following Yamaha receivers: RX-V2065, RX-V3900, DSP-Z7, RX-V1067, RX-V2067, RX-V3067, RX-V671 and RX-V771.

Users will also find it works with the Yamaha BD-S671 and BD-S1067 Blu-ray players.

Functions controlled through the app include power on/off, volume, zone, input, DSP modes and 'now playing' selection for the receivers, and normal remote control functions for the Blu-ray models.

