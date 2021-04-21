Xgimi Horizon Pro is a 4K portable projector aimed at a luxury lifestyle

Burgeoning projector specialist Xgimi has launched a pair of flagship portable projectors for the more luxury end of the market. The Xgimi Horizon and Xgimi Horizon Pro are mini machines designed for indoor room-to-room use and mark a new range for the company.

The Xgimi Horizon Pro is a 4K HDR model based on the True 4K pixel shifting system which uses a non-4k image sensor to create the 8.3 million distinct pixels required for a 4K picture. Brightness is a claimed 2200 ANSI lumens with an LED light source lifetime rated at 30,000 hours.

That bulb helps make for a fast boot and warm-up time with Xgimi quoting just six seconds from button press to full operation. You can get an image size anywhere between 40-300in with a throw ratio of 1.2:1.

There's also a handy AI image-sensing system onboard which autofocuses and auto keystone corrects the picture. Xgimi even claims it's intelligent enough to avoid any obstacles such as light switches, plants or vases if projecting onto a wall. There's a fitting for a tripod screw underneath to make sure you can get your positioning just right.

The 21 x 22 x 14cm body of the Xgimi Horizon Pro has an aluminium frame with a 16W Harman Kardon speaker system which is also Bluetooth-enabled for wireless music streaming.

There's no word on connectivity options, but there is wired and wireless networking. Apps are available through the Android TV 10 OS which includes Google Assistant voice control. This won't guarantee the availability of all your favourite streaming services but you will be able to cast content from most missing apps from your mobile or tablet.

The Xgimi Horizon Pro is expected to retail at £1,699/$1,699 when it becomes available for pre-order on 10th May.

If that sounds a little strong on the pocket, then the non-Pro variant, the Xgimi Horizon, is just $1,099/£1,099. It boasts similar specs on paper but the resolution maxes out at an SDR 1080p instead. And yes, both projectors can handle 3D content in case you were wondering (glasses aren't included).

