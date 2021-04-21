Xgimi Horizon Pro is a 4K portable projector aimed at a luxury lifestyle

Burgeoning projector specialist Xgimi has launched a pair of flagship portable projectors for the more luxury end of the market. The Xgimi Horizon and Xgimi Horizon Pro are mini machines designed for indoor room-to-room use and mark a new range for the company.

The Xgimi Horizon Pro is a 4K HDR model based on the True 4K pixel shifting system which uses a non-4k image sensor to create the 8.3 million distinct pixels required for a 4K picture. Brightness is a claimed 2200 ANSI lumens with an LED light source lifetime rated at 30,000 hours.

That bulb helps make for a fast boot and warm up time with Xgimi quoting just six seconds from button press to maximum operation. You can get an image size anywhere between 40-300in with a throw ratio of 1.2:1.

There's also a handy AI image-sensing system on board which auto focuses and auto keystone corrects the picture. It's even intelligent enough to avoid any obstacles such as light switches, plants or vases if projecting onto a wall. There's a fitting for a tripod screw underneath to make sure you can get your positioning just right.

The 21 x 22 x 14cm body of the Xgimi Horizon Pro has an aluminium frame with a 2 x 8W Harman Kardon speaker system that's Bluetooth-enabled in case you'd like to stream any audio from a portable device too.

There is little detail on ports so far but there's wired and wireless networking. Apps are available through the Android TV 10 OS which includes Google Assistant voice control. This won't guarantee the availability of your favourite streaming services but you will be able to cast content from most missing apps from your mobile or tablet.

The Xgimi Horizon Pro is expected to retail at $1,699 / £1,699 with it planned to launch for pre-order on 10th May.

If that sounds a little strong on the pocket, then the non-Pro variant, the Xgimi Horizon, is just $1,099 / £1,099. It's almost exactly the same on paper but the resolution maxes out at an SDR 1080p instead. Both projectors can handle 3D content at Full HD. Glasses are not included.

