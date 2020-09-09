Xbox Series X pre-orders start 22nd September

Microsoft today announced plans to open Xbox Series X pre-orders on Tuesday 22nd September. After what seems like forever, we now have the official date for console pre-orders to go live – although not the exact time.

The company gave the go-ahead in Xbox Wire blog post which reads: "Xbox Series X, our most powerful console ever made, and Xbox Series S, next-generation performance in our smallest console ever built at a more affordable price, launch globally November 10, pre-orders start September 22."

So, what's the next step? Pre-orders are expected to open via the Microsoft Store, followed by third-party retailers. UK Xbox fans can register their interest here.

Microsoft's next-generation console will go head-to-head with the Sony PS5 this holiday season in a war for gamers' wallets. Sony is yet to confirm the PS5 price and pre-order date but an announcement could be imminent.

One thing we do know is that pricing will likely be a key battleground.

As we previously reported, the disc-less Xbox Series S will hit the shelves at £249 ($299), while the Xbox Series X will start at £449 ($499, €499).

Out of your budget? Microsoft says it's rolling out its Xbox All Access subscription service to 12 countries including the UK (via GAME and Smyths Toys) and Australia (via Telstra). That means you'll be able to pre-order a Series X or S and pay in manageable installments.

The Series X will be priced at £28.99 ($34.99) per month, over a two year period. The Series S will be available at £20.99 ($24.99) per month on the same basis. The deal gets you a shiny new 4K console, access to over 100 games on Xbox Games Pass and multiplayer gaming via Xbox Live Gold.

