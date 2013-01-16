Eutelsat has launched the world's first 4K Ultra HD channel, following on from the announcements of new Ultra HD TVs for 2013 at this year's CES.

Before we get too excited, the channel looks set to largely be broadcasting demo 4K content rather than full length films of TV programmes but it's a step in direction.

While LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and Toshiba all showed-off new Ultra HD TVs for 2013 at CES last week, available content remains the elephant in the room.

Sony has attempted to sort the problem by providing US customers for its 84in 4k Ultra HD TV with a box full of content, including full-length feature films in 4K.

Now Eutelsat has delivered the first 4K Ultra HD channel. Delivering a resolution of eight million pixels, four times the resolution of HDTV.

Eutelsat says "the new channel is designed to benefit all actors in the broadcasting chain who want to acquire expertise in 4K, including production companies, pay-TV operators, rights owners and TV set manufacturers".

The new channel will operate in progressive mode at 50 frames per second, will be encoded in MPEG-4 and transmitted at 40 Mbit/s in four Quad HD streams.

You'll need a 4K Ultra HD TV and 4K capable satellite receiver to make the most of the channel. Head to the Eutelsat website for more details.

