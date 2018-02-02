KEF has worked some serious audio magic here. To take its hugely impressive, and Award-winning in their own right, LS50 speakers, and then to shoe-horn in amplification and the ability to play and stream all manner of music files, must have been a challenge, to say the least. It was a challenge risen to, however: the LS50 Wireless instantly removed, on first auditioning, any nagging doubts we may have had about all the extras diluting that sound we have come to love.

To be in with a chance of winning this remarkable £2000 streaming system, just click on this link, answer the multiple choice question, and a pair of LS50 Wireless could be yours.

Good luck!