The transaction is expected to complete by the end of April, after which a three-month transition period will see the teams move from their current Twickenham residence to a yet-to-be-confirmed London location.

The acquisition of Stuff is conditional on Competition and Markets Authority approval.

What does this mean for our brand? For now, business as usual. In the summer, the What Hi-Fi? team will move to a London postcode with brand-new test rooms and facilities, where we will continue to bring you the world’s most trusted tech reviews and all the latest and greatest news, features and buying guide advice.

The affected titles generated combined revenue of £12m in the last financial year, with whathifi.com clocking 15,051,064 page views and 3,971,443 sessions monthly and What Hi-Fi? magazine securing a print circulation of 28,028.

The move reflects Haymarket’s focus on growing its consumer motoring media and UK and international B2B portfolio.

Haymarket CEO Kevin Costello said: “These world-class brands engage, inform and entertain millions of passionate enthusiasts. They – and their teams – have been part of the Haymarket story for many years. But as our strategic focus has evolved it’s become clear that they needed a new home where they can thrive and achieve their real potential. I’m confident Future is that home.”

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, said: “These titles are well established brands with strong market positions that expand and enhance our presence in existing verticals and extend our reach into new communities."