The new XL service will cost £18.50 a month when taken with a Virgin Media home phone (down from the current cost of £20/month), and there's no download limit.

But existing customers will have to pay a one-off installation fee of £30 for Virgin's new SuperHub, a combined DOCSIS 3.0 modem and router with dual-band 'N' wi-fi and Gigabit wired connectivity. The SuperHub will replace the existing cable modem.

Virgin says the upgrade to 30Mb has been driven by customers' growing use of wi-fi tablets, coupled to increased demand for extra broadband bandwidth to cope with online TV viewing and music streaming through services such as BBC iPlayer.

Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media, says: "With so many devices connecting to the internet at home these days, our new 30Mb service will give Virgin families that extra boost needed to make everything run smoothly."

Virgin now offers broadband speeds of 10, 30, 50 and 100Mb (depending on where you live).

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook