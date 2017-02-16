MQA and Universal Music have entered into a "a multi-year agreement" that will see Universal's catalogue of recordings encoded with MQA technology.

MQA makes hi-res audio streaming possible thanks to its smaller file size - MQA claims its tracks use a similar bandwidth to that required for CD-quality streams. Tidal launched hi-res MQA streams with its Tidal Masters catalogue earlier this year.

Universal Music's artists include Robbie Williams, Meat Loaf, Miles Davis, Robert Plant and The Eagles.

Mike Jbara, CEO of MQA, commented, "We're very pleased to be working with Universal Music to achieve our goal of moving studio-quality sound into the mainstream. Universal's timeless catalogue and impressive artist roster will fuel music streaming services worldwide and enable the premium listening experience for all music fans."

MQA recently partnered with Tidal to improve its 'Tidal Masters' service, adding MQA encoded audio to music from Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, David Bowie, and others. Expect to see more hi-res music on Tidal - and perhaps other streaming services - thanks to this new deal.

