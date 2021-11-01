Transparent's new portable Bluetooth speaker doubles as a lantern

Stockholm electronics brand Transparent has released its latest Bluetooth speaker, which the company says is intended to last a lifetime. Made in the style of an outdoor lantern, 'The Light Speaker' is portable with a detachable handle and an IPX2 weather rating to withstand light rain.

Inside the borosilicate glass and aluminium structure is a vibrating bass-and-light element that provides a light source with colour variations and a subtle flicker to follow your music. The brightness level is adjustable, ranging from a gentle coal-like glow to bright white light for reading.

Meanwhile, the speaker has a 5W power output with a 2.5-inch full-range driver and a passive 3-inch radiator that Transparent says will produce omnidirectional audio. At 50 per cent volume and brightness, the company claims 12-hour battery life with charging via USB-C.

(Image credit: Transparent)

Transparent is staunchly in favour of reducing unnecessary electronic waste and its use of modular designs allows users to repair and upgrade component parts of their products as and when needed. This includes swapping in new rechargeable power units.

Like the company’s inaugural Transparent Speaker, The Light Speaker began as a Kickstarter campaign raising over $165k from 591 backers before closing at the end of 2021. Manufacturing delays have held up the product’s shipment, but The Light Speaker is now available to purchase priced at £290 ($370, around AU$530) with availability expected in November.

MORE

Read up on the best outdoor speakers 2021

Learn about the best waterproof speakers 2021

Check out our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers 2021