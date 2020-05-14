Toshiba's ultra-cheap TVs boast hands-free Alexa voice control

Could the days of the remote control be numbered? Toshiba thinks so. It has just launched the UK's first hands-free Alexa TV. The Toshiba WK3A63 has far field microphones built into the bezel, meaning users can talk to Alexa without needing to press a button on the remote or purchase a separate Amazon Fire TV dongle.

The cheap and cheerful 720p HD TV is available in 24in (£179) and 32in (£199) sizes, pitched as second or even third or fourth TVs, for the kitchen or bedroom. Owners can simply use their voices to switch the TV on and off, change channels or perform any number of wider Alexa commands, such as asking for recipes or ordering a Domino's pizza – all without lifting a finger.

The Android-powered Toshiba WK3A63 TV comes with two HDMI ports, a USB port and all major streaming and catch-up TV apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and and All4. There's also Freeview Play, for live TV and additional catch-up content.

Both sizes of WK3 are available from Amazon and AO.com now.

After something a little bigger or higher definition but still affordable? Then you should make our best cheap TVs your next click.

MORE:

Should you buy a Toshiba TV?

Best Amazon Alexa smart speakers 2020

Best TVs 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs