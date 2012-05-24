Lots of tablet news this morning. First came Sony's announcement that UK Tablet S owners will finally get the Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) update by the end of May. And now Toshiba has unveiled its new offering, the AT300.

Toshiba's AT300 comes with the Android 4.0 operating system as standard, a quad-core NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor and high-definition 10.1in LED screen with multi-touch interface.

Available in 16GB (£329) and 32GB (£379) versions, the AT300 has a brushed aluminium finish, is 8.95mm thin, weighs 590g and sports a Corning Gorilla Glass display.

Battery life is a claimed 10 hours, there are five customisable home screens, and full access to Google Play with 500,000 apps. You also get YouTube and Google Maps, as well as the Toshiba Places internet portal.

There are two integrated cameras – 5MP on the back, and 2MP on the front – for taking photos, video chat and recording movies.

The integrated stereo speakers use sound enhacement technology developed by Toshiba and SRS Labs. A micro-HDMI connection enables playback of video, web content and games on a TV.

A full-size SD card slot (up to 64GB) enables quick transfer of digital media from computers or digital cameras, while a micro-USB port allows easy connection of external devices such as a hard disk drive.

The Toshiba AT300 wi-fi-only model will be available in the UK from the second quarter of 2012, price to be confirmed. A 3G model will follow in the thrid quarter of this year.

Full tech specs are as follows:

* NVIDIA Tegra 3 quad core processor

* Android 4.0,Ice Cream Sandwich

* 25.7cm (10.1in) LED backlit display (1280 x 800 resolution)

* 16GB or 32GB options

* 1GB DDR3L RAM

* 590g/260.6 x 178.9 x 8.95mm

* 2MP with LED flash and mic/5MP with LED flash

* Multimedia Card (eMMC up to 64GB)

* SD card with SDHC/SDXC support, micro USB, Combo Audio Ou /Mic In, micro HDMI output

* Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

* Bluetooth 3.0

* 2x 1W stereo speakers with SRS audio enhancement

* Up to 10 hours battery life (100% video playback), up to 12h (10% Audio, LCD off, 60% web browsing via WLAN, 10% video playback, 20% standby)

