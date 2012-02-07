Update 07.02.12

Toshiba's AT200 tablet goes on sale online in the UK today, and will be available exclusively from Carphone Warehouse stores from February 15th.

Prices range from £399 for the 16GB wi-fi version to £449 for the 32GB wi-fi model.

First seen at IFA 2011 (see original story below), the AT200 is claimed to be the world's thinnest (7.7mm) touchscreen tablet. It has a 10.1in screen, weighs just 558g and runs Android 3.2 Honeycomb.

Android Market and Toshiba Places give access to thousands of apps for games, music, movies and TV shows on-demand. Full tech specs are listed below.

Published 01.09.11

Not content with its AT100 Thrive, which goes on sale in the UK today, Toshiba is expanding its range of tablets with the introduction of the AT200.

Better still, in addition to running Android 3.2 Honeycomb, it's equipped with micro-USB, micro-SD, micro-HDMI, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Beat that Apple!

There are front and back cameras (2MP and 5MP respectively), stereo speakers with Toshiba's 'Adaptive Sound Device Enhancer' technology, Flash compatibility and up to eight-hours playback when watching videos.

The high-resolution LCD screen has LED backlighting, there's 1GB of RAM and internal memory up to 64GB.

The Toshiba AT200 will be available in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2011.

