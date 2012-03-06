We've now got more details on Toshiba's expanded 2012 TV line-up, with three new ranges sitting below the firm's current flagship WL and YL series.

They all offer 'Smart' functionality through the Toshiba Places web portal, and will feature the new LiveSport TV service (which will stream live sports matches and sports news), Twitter integration, plus the latest versions of Facebook and iPlayer.

There's also a Rovi-powered MediaGuide, and an eight-day web-based Electronic Programme Guide (EPG). You'll also be able to control all the screens via Android or iOS smartphones and tablets.

Here's a breakdown of each range in more detail:

RL9 Series, due April (below)

23in £279

32in £399

40in £529

RL9 sets also include:

• Edge-lit LED backlighting

• AMR100 picture processing

• Resolution + upscaling

• Wireless-ready via optional dongle

• Freeview HD only on 32in and 40in models

• 3 HDMI inputs

• 1 USB input

TL9 Series is due in April and adds active-shutter 3D (below)

40in £599

46in £799

TL9 Series sets also include:

• 2D-to-3D conversion

• Edge-lit LED backlighting

• AMR200 motion processing

• Resolution + upscaling

• USB HDD recording

• Wireless-ready via optional dongle

• 4 HDMI inputs

• 2 USB inputs

VL9 Series, due May and features passive 3D technology (screens come with four pairs of glasses included – pictured top)

42in £699

47in £899

55in £1499

VL9 sets also include:

• Minimalist design, including a slimline bezel

• 2D-to-3D conversion

• Edge-lit LED backlighting

• AMR400 picture processing

• Resolution + upscaling

• Audyssey sound optimisation technology

• USB HDD recording

• Wireless-ready via optional dongle

• 4 HDMI inputs

• 2 USB inputs

There's more on Toshiba's 2012 Blu-ray players and 55in glasses-free 3D TV in our news channel.

