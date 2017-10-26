Did you know that Bombay Ducks are not ducks at all but a type of fish? In a similar twist, Tibo’s new wireless multi-room Sphere speakers aren't round - they actually have box-shaped designs.

Still, get past that tomfoolery and they seem rather appealing – and not solely because of their colourful finishes (red, orange and green join white and black options).

MORE: How to choose the right wireless speaker

Currently, the range comprises the 30-watt Sphere 2 (£200) and the larger 50-watt Sphere 4 (£250), but in December the Sphere 6 (price tbc), which is bigger and offers 80 watts of power, will join them. Down the line, they will also be followed by the Sphere 8 and Bar, both of which have been designed for home cinema use.

So what can they do? Like most wireless speakers, there is Bluetooth. The Sphere family also feature internet radio, and can stream music from services like Spotify, Tidal and Pandora, over wi-fi (or via Ethernet). The Tibo app (free, Android and iOS) is the gateway to these services and allows users to allocate their favourite music and channels to five pre-sets.

You can also group up to 16 Tibo smart products together in a multi-room capacity, to all play the same music, or be controlled individually and play different songs. Two speakers can also be connected as a stereo pair, with one speaker playing the left channel, and the other the right.

The Sphere 2, 4 and 6 boast eight hours of playback from a single charge and feature a USB socket to charge smartphones.

If they're as good as the company's Vogue 3 wireless speaker, we could be in for another Tibo treat.

