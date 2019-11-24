The best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals so far

The Apple AirPods deals are coming thick and fast ahead of Black Friday, and the best Apple Black Friday deals include a couple of crackers on the 2nd generation AirPods, with options on the standard charging and wireless charging models.

Technically and sonically better than Apple's first pair of AirPods, these AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality, and thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday and Amazon Black Friday sales, there are some healthy savings.

Apple AirPods £159 £139 at John Lewis

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. This model has the standard charging case.View Deal

As we said in our review, "no rival comes close to matching the AirPods from a technical point of view. There was so much right with the first version, that simply doing the same again is enough to beat many rivals. In our experience, the connection is essentially flawless with no dropout, either between phone and headphones or the two buds."

"Initial pairing and switching connections is effortless; the case charges the earphones quickly; battery life is excellent (five hours of listening with around another 19 available via the charging case); and they’re almost impossibly small and light."

