The 9 very best Prime Day headphone deals in Australia

There are Prime Day headphones deals aplenty over at Amazon now, so where do you start? When there are so many 'Prime Day Deal' stickers and % signs everywhere, it can be hard to know which headphones at which deals prices are worth your time.

This is where we come in. We've scoured the Prime Day deals and picked out the best 9 headphones deals to save you the trouble. There should be something for everyone here, with cheap true wireless earbuds featuring alongside discounted AirPods and better-than-half-price noise-cancelling headphones. So be our guest...

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 | AU$149.95 AU$75.05 (opens in new tab) (save AU$74.90)

These affordable Sony earbuds are highly recommendable alternatives to the pricier crop of earbuds, thanks to their compact and comfortable design, well-balanced sound and great companion app. Already a super cheap option for everyday buds, they're now reduced to half price, making them much harder to ignore!

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 | AU$599 AU$349 (opens in new tab) (save $250)

A breakaway from the famous Bose QuietComfort range, the 2019-released 700 are more of a premium series with a concentration on noise-cancelling, which is best in class. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on, and sonically they are decent too.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic RZ-S500W | AU$249 AU$123 (opens in new tab) (save AU$126)

Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds, period. These Award-winning Panasonics are just under half price at the moment during the Amazon Prime Day sales, bringing you excellent, detailed audio and solid noise-cancelling for an even more affordable price. Available in either black or white colour options.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$279 (opens in new tab) (save AU$120)

The AirPods Pro offer solid noise cancellation, decent audio performance and a better fit than the standard model thanks to silicon tips. If you already own an iPhone, then these buds are a good shout, even more so when you can get them on sale.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2019) | AU$219 AU$165 (opens in new tab) (save AU$54)

Not fussed on noise cancellation and just want an affordable pair of AirPods? This second-gen pair (a couple of years older than the latest third-gen model) are still very recommendable. They’ve got excellent connectivity for iPhone users, and offer quick access to the Siri voice assistant. At this price, no complaints!

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499 AU$409 (opens in new tab) (save AU$90)

The follow-up to Bose's popular QC 35 II, the Bose QC45 headphones offer top-notch noise-cancelling, a 24-hour battery life and a super comfortable build. This discount takes them down to a bit more appealing price, so if you've been hanging out to grab a pair, now's a good time.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser CX True Wireless | AU$199 AU$109 (opens in new tab) (save AU$90)

For a solid and simple pair of buds, the Sennheiser CX are a good shout – they offer IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance for workouts, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and an in-app EQ to tailor the sound to your taste. We didn't find their sound quality all that impressive at their original price, but it's much more competitive at this Prime Day deal one.