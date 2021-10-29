The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro will supercharge your listening experience with headphones

Apple's latest MacBook Pro might boast a six-speaker sound system, but it should work a treat with the best headphones on the market, too.

The Californian tech giant has updated its support pages and revealed that the 2021 MacBook Pro has technology in place which means it will have no issues working with "high impedance" headphones via its 3.5mm jack.

Apple says the new 14-inch and 16-inch models feature "DC load detection and adaptive voltage output", meaning the high-end laptops should automatically adapt their output for your headphones which should also ensure that their internal amp isn't overdriven.

The newly-launched MacBook Pro's built-in DAC (digital-to-analog convertor) "supports sample rates of up to 96 kHz", which means it will play nicely with Apple Music's CD-quality (16-bit/44.1kHz) and Apple Lossless (24-bit/48kHz) tiers. It will even handle Hi-Res Lossless tracks but only up to 24-bit/96kHz. Any songs with a higher sample rate of 24-bit/192kHz will require an external DAC to hear them at their very best.

The 2021 MacBook Pros are on sale now. Prices start at £2399 / $2499 / AU$3749 for the 16-inch, and £1899 / $1999 / AU$2999 for the smaller screen size. Both models support Apple spatial audio too, so you should get a more immersive effect when listening to Apple Music tracks encoded in Dolby Atmos.

MORE:

Read our in-depth Apple AirPods 3 review

Considering an upgrade? Check out our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 guide

Want to go big? iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max guide